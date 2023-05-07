This $100 HD Drone Could Help Grow Your Photography Business

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Even as couples hire fewer wedding vendors every year, photographers still remain a requirement for 94% of weddings. If you run your own freelance photography business, it might be time to cash in on some exciting new hardware and see how it can change your practice.

The Super Endurance Foldable Quadcopter is a beginner-friendly drone with two high-resolution cameras and a long flight time, and you can get one for $99.99 (reg. $149).

Take your photography business to new heights.

This foldable drone can sit with the rest of your photography gear until it's time for some dynamic shots from above. Your purchase comes with two batteries for a total of up to 40 minutes flight time. Connect your phone for a first person view as seen through either front-facing or bottom-facing cameras.



The front-facing camera has a 120-degree wide-angle 1080p HD lens for high-resolution shots from afar. Populate your business's website with dynamic shots of weddings, or expand to nature photography and use Follow Mode to get your drone to keep a steady distance from the remote. The bottom-facing camera could be an excellent resource for unique shots from straight above. Capture video of a married couple's first dance or get a lay of the land so you can find somewhere to set up camp and wait for the perfect shot.

This drone has a multitude of control features that could make it an asset to professional photographers. Altitude hold mode commands your drone to keep steady. Capture long exposure shots, or use the multiple channels of control for an exciting roller coaster of a video. The one-key flip means you can send your drone rolling through the sky at a moment's notice. You can also press a single key when it's time for your quadcopter to come back to you and land.

Save on a beginner-friendly drone

Expand the services offered by your photography business.



For a limited time, get the Super Endurance Foldable Quadcopter Drone for Beginners on sale for $99.99 (reg. $149).

