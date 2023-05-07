This $100 HD Drone Could Help Grow Your Photography Business

Get the perfect picture or video from high above.

learn more about Entrepreneur Store

By Entrepreneur Store

StackCommerce

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Even as couples hire fewer wedding vendors every year, photographers still remain a requirement for 94% of weddings. If you run your own freelance photography business, it might be time to cash in on some exciting new hardware and see how it can change your practice.

The Super Endurance Foldable Quadcopter is a beginner-friendly drone with two high-resolution cameras and a long flight time, and you can get one for $99.99 (reg. $149).

Take your photography business to new heights.

This foldable drone can sit with the rest of your photography gear until it's time for some dynamic shots from above. Your purchase comes with two batteries for a total of up to 40 minutes flight time. Connect your phone for a first person view as seen through either front-facing or bottom-facing cameras.

The front-facing camera has a 120-degree wide-angle 1080p HD lens for high-resolution shots from afar. Populate your business's website with dynamic shots of weddings, or expand to nature photography and use Follow Mode to get your drone to keep a steady distance from the remote. The bottom-facing camera could be an excellent resource for unique shots from straight above. Capture video of a married couple's first dance or get a lay of the land so you can find somewhere to set up camp and wait for the perfect shot.

This drone has a multitude of control features that could make it an asset to professional photographers. Altitude hold mode commands your drone to keep steady. Capture long exposure shots, or use the multiple channels of control for an exciting roller coaster of a video. The one-key flip means you can send your drone rolling through the sky at a moment's notice. You can also press a single key when it's time for your quadcopter to come back to you and land.

Save on a beginner-friendly drone

Expand the services offered by your photography business.

For a limited time, get the Super Endurance Foldable Quadcopter Drone for Beginners on sale for $99.99 (reg. $149).

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Related Topics

Technology Photography Drones

Editor's Pick

One Founder's Super-Sized Side Hustle Is Helping Small Businesses — and It's On Track to Generate More Than $50 Million This Year
6 Principles From the Navy SEAL Code That Will Make Your Team Stronger
His Brush With Death Pushed Him to Leave Google's 'Moonshot Factory' and Make Brain-Reading Earbuds That Could Save Lives
3 Bad Habits Most Entrepreneurs Are Guilty Of — and the Simple Solution for Stopping
A 4th-Generation CEO Reveals How to Avoid 'Succession''s All-Too-Real Dysfunction in Your Own Business — Family-Run or Not
There Are Only 6 Things You Need to Avoid Business Catastrophe, According to This Expert Consultant

Most Popular

See all
Science & Technology

The Metaverse Has Definitely Lost Steam — But Is It Dead?

An investment in the Metaverse is only as valuable as the demand for the technologies involved.

By Nathan Sinnott

Living

This $70 One-Time Delivery Sends 18 Bottles of Wine to Your Door

Celebrate your employees, Mother's Day, or any ocassion with a great deal one wine.

By Entrepreneur Store

Business Solutions

Why We Need a New Online Dating Experience

The time has come for a change in the online dating landscape. Will you be a part of it?

By Marina Anderson

Branding

Can You Find the Hidden Images in These 40 Brand Logos?

Find the clever, cool and strange things companies build into their logos.

By Kim Lachance Shandrow

By Emily Rella

Fundraising

Working Remote? These Are the Biggest Dos and Don'ts of Video Conferencing

As more and more businesses go remote, these are ways to be more effective and efficient on conference calls.

By Bryan Lovgren