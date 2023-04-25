This Pop-Up Cabin Will Make Your Road Trips Fun and It's 15% Off

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Even busy professionals need to get away sometimes, especially with summer just around the corner. If you're planning a big road trip, having a roomy pop-up cabin that can attach to the back of your car could be a game-changer. The best part of a road trip is having the flexibility to pull off and take a break in beautiful locations off the road, and the CARSULE Pop-Up Cabin ensures you always have a shady, comfortable place to hang out. And right now, it's on sale for 15% off at $319.99.

Successfully funded on Kickstarter, CARSULE is basically a mobile living room for the great outdoors. The cubic shape expands to a two-meter standing height that attaches to any car with a tailgate that swings up. That way, you'll turn your car into a connected outdoor space that's big enough to sit and read, set up a game table, and much more. It's 6.5 feet high, waterproof, and UV-resistant, making it a comfortable, spacious place to hang out. The expansible space allows for lots of configurations based on your needs.

Because it connects to the car, it has an additional structural support that installs quickly, allowing it to withstand fierce winds, while the adaptive seal makes it attachable to a wide variety of car models. Plus, the diagonal ceiling tension lines offer a nice place to hang accessories, while preventing shear deformation. Anchor the guy rope, and it will withstand a strong breeze while keeping you comfortable.

