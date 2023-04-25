This Pop-Up Cabin Will Make Your Road Trips Fun and It's 15% Off

Here's how to elevate your summer road trips.

learn more about Entrepreneur Store

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Even busy professionals need to get away sometimes, especially with summer just around the corner. If you're planning a big road trip, having a roomy pop-up cabin that can attach to the back of your car could be a game-changer. The best part of a road trip is having the flexibility to pull off and take a break in beautiful locations off the road, and the CARSULE Pop-Up Cabin ensures you always have a shady, comfortable place to hang out. And right now, it's on sale for 15% off at $319.99.

Successfully funded on Kickstarter, CARSULE is basically a mobile living room for the great outdoors. The cubic shape expands to a two-meter standing height that attaches to any car with a tailgate that swings up. That way, you'll turn your car into a connected outdoor space that's big enough to sit and read, set up a game table, and much more. It's 6.5 feet high, waterproof, and UV-resistant, making it a comfortable, spacious place to hang out. The expansible space allows for lots of configurations based on your needs.

Because it connects to the car, it has an additional structural support that installs quickly, allowing it to withstand fierce winds, while the adaptive seal makes it attachable to a wide variety of car models. Plus, the diagonal ceiling tension lines offer a nice place to hang accessories, while preventing shear deformation. Anchor the guy rope, and it will withstand a strong breeze while keeping you comfortable.

Elevate your summer road trips with the CARSULE Pop-Up Cabin for Your Car. For a limited time, you can get this clever car accessory for 15% off $379 at just $319.99.

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Related Topics

Vacations Lifestyle road trips

Editor's Pick

Jeans Made Out of...What? One Company Dared to Go Where None Had Before — and Even Levi's Is On Board.
The Best Advice I've Ever Received — 5 Keys to Entrepreneurial Success
How Maserati Recharged Its Brand
Ex-Employees Admit to Getting Revenge on Their Former Companies — Here's How
How to Spot the Next 500-Unit Franchise
The Future of Hybrid Work? A New Poll Confirms What We Knew All Along.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Google and Meta Execs Rake in Big Bonuses Despite Industry-Wide Layoffs

Meta employees questioned Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg about the generous bonuses awarded to C-suite executives amid company-wide layoffs and cost-cutting.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Growing a Business

Shawn Walchef of Cali BBQ Media talks Toast and Digital Hospitality

Interview with Cali BBQ Media founder Shawn Walchef about starting a media company, being the tortoise not the hare, and making a tech stack.

By Shawn P. Walchef

Growing a Business

How The AI Revolution Is Liberating Workers from the Office

With the advent of generative AI like ChatGPT, we are on the cusp of realizing the full potential of remote and hybrid work by reducing - while not eliminating - the benefits of office visits.

By Gleb Tsipursky

Growing a Business

How to Use Surveys and Social Media to Increase Sales

The new book 'Content Is King' unlocks strategies to discover your next best-seller.

By Entrepreneur Staff

By Madeline Garfinkle

Growing a Business

6 Ways Small Business Owners Can Use ChatGPT to Eliminate Hours of Work

The greatest development that will allow small businesses and entrepreneurs to compete with large corporations has become available — for free. But it's in its infancy and there's no user manual. I'm here to help.

By Nicholas Leighton