This $150 Two-Pack of Drones Could Help Grow Your Audience on Social Media

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Marketing is essential to growing a business, but social media has changed it significantly. Sproutsocial found that 55% of consumers learn about new brands over social media, so developing an audience online could help you cultivate customers and clients offline.



Start posting exciting action shots of your business'' services with the Alpha Z PRO 4K and Flying Fox 4K Wide-Angle Dual-Camera Drone Bundle. This two-pack of drones gives you a bird's-eye view of the action, so you can post dynamic videos and photos to your social media, and you can get both drones for just $149.99.

Bring these drones along for your next outdoor team event. The Alpha Z Pro and Flying Fox both have 4K cameras so you can capture the fun of the moment from all angles. Use real-time FPV to watch the action through your phone while you navigate with four channels of control.

While both drones are nimble, sleek, and have various advanced controls, they differ in a few ways. The Alpha Z PRO has a black body and can fly for up to nine minutes on a single charge. So if your social media strategy hinges on capturing an HD shot from above, plan your flight time accordingly.



The Flying Fox has a slightly longer battery life with a max flight time of up to 12 minutes. In addition, this sleek, silver quadcopter has gesture controls that let users snap a photo or record a video using a quick hand gesture. It even has a follow function to keep a consistent distance between the drone and the controller.



Pair these drones with some advanced art and design software to craft unique product demonstrations, eye-catching marketing materials, and more.

A social media presence is a must, according to a Marketing Insider Group article; The social media opportunities afforded by two drones are only limited by your imagination.



Get the Alpha Z PRO 4K and Flying Fox 4K Wide-Angle Dual-Camera Drone Bundle on sale for $149.99 (reg. $398).

Prices subject to change.