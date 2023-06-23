Invest in a New Social Media Strategy with This $90 Drone It could be the key to increasing your social media presence.

By Entrepreneur Store

SproutSocial reports that 55% of consumers learn about new brands on social media. Whether your business is established in your community or still up and coming, you may be able to expand your customer base with engaging, dynamic social media posts.

As a business owner, you strive to stay ahead of the competition and explore innovative ways to showcase your products or services. The Epic Flight™ S89 4K HD Drone offers a compelling solution to elevate your business with stunning aerial photography and videography that you can post on your website and social media. Capture breathtaking shots from a unique perspective with a drone that only costs $89.99.

This drone is a low-cost, easy-to-control investment that you or your social media managers could master quickly. Then you can take to the air indoors or out and capture photos or record videos in 4K HD. It features hundreds of censors to keep things well balanced.

The intuitive air controls and HD camera provide real-time visuals that can be viewed directly on your connected phone. Take a picture of your office at work or get a video of your products in action. You can even showcase your business location and advertise company events.

This drone's 360-degree roll feature even adds an extra touch of excitement so you can captivate your audience online and pique their interest in the rest of your services. Equip your creative team with some quality art and design software to bring out the best of your aerial shots.

The Epic Flight S89 comes with spare parts, including four blade protectors and four spare blades, ensuring that even in the event of an occasional crash, you can quickly get back in the air and continue capturing stunning footage. With two batteries and a charger, you can extend your flight time, allowing you to cover more ground and capture the perfect shot.

Unlock new possibilities for your business. Save more than $150 when you get the Epic Flight S89 4K HD Drone on sale for only $89.99 (reg. $249.99).

Prices subject to change.

