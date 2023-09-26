Start a New Hobby with Nearly Half Off This 4K Drone Get a 4K drone with easy piloting assistance for less than $100.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

One of the most important things for entrepreneurs isn't related to work at all. Every entrepreneur should have a hobby. And if you don't have one, why not consider exploring the sky with the Ninja Dragon Blade K 4K drone on sale for nearly half off? Not only could it be a lot of fun to fly, but who knows, maybe that hobby will even grow into an aerial photography business.

The Ninja Dragon Blade is a cutting-edge drone that's built for stability and speed. It's built with the user in mind, with a host of intuitive flight controls to help pilots of all experience levels fly with ease. It has a one-key takeoff and landing function to effortlessly take flight and land with the simple push of a button and headless mode for easy flight, while the 4-way anti-collision system helps you confidently navigate tight spaces. An optical flow sensor also enables precise hovering and accurate positioning, giving you more stable photography and videography.

The 4-channel movement lets you ascend, fly forward and backward, to either side, and perform 360º rolls in the sky. And with the built-in 4K HD camera, you can capture gorgeous imagery of your flights every time you take to the sky. Gesture recognition detects programmed gestures within a 2-meter range, allowing you to fly with the simple movement of your hands or take photos or videos hands-free.

The 1,800mAh battery supports up to 12 minutes of flight time and when you're done, you can easily fold up the Ninja to store for later.

Take to the skies with the Ninja Dragon Blade K 4K drone. Normally $169, it's 48% off at just $86.99 now.

Prices subject to change.
