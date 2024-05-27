Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Outfit Your Team with These Two Drones For $130

By Entrepreneur Store

Content is fuel for a modern business. For those who like to empower their teams to go out and have fun while creating work that will represent your brand or a client's, adding a drone to your arsenal of production tools can take everyone's work to a new level. And if you really want to spark your team's imagination, consider adding two to the mix.

During a special Memorial Day sale that runs through 11:59 p.m. PT on May 31st, you can get this Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K Wide-Angle Dual-Camera Drone Bundle for only $129.97 (reg. $398). Each of these drones features two cameras, one of which is a 4K front camera that can capture stunning, in-depth images from high in the sky.

The Alpha Z Pro has a sleek and sophisticated black exterior and a six-axis gyroscope that helps it maintain a smooth flight path. That combined with its seven-to-nine-minute flying time on a full charge, it's well-equipped to capture a wide variety of video content.

The Flying Fox Drone, on the other hand, complements the Alpha Z with its clean silver exterior. It also offers a little more flight time with an average of nine-to-twelve minutes when maxing out its 3.7V, 2,000mAh LiPo battery.

Together these drones could serve as a fun and creative force for any business.

Remember that through 11:59 p.m. PT on May 31st, you can get this Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K Wide-Angle Dual-Camera Drone Bundle for only $129.97 (reg. $398).

