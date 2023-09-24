Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The drone craze seemed to happen fast. However, we now know the scope of a good drone's benefits and see it was more than just a fad. According to Statista, the drone market is expected to keep growing as technology advances and new applications evolve.

While drones provide millions of people with entertainment and a way to unwind, they can also benefit all types of businesses. For example, some industries, such as real estate, use them to get creative aerial photography and videos, and construction companies use them to gather information at sites and for mapping. If you could use a drone to amp up your business, this deal gets you two drones for just $109.97 (reg. $398) through September 30.

The two drones share some impressive features, like a 4K wide-angle front camera with 90° adjustment and a 720p bottom camera. They also have Altitude Hold mode, allowing for a more stable fly while hovering. With WiFi connectivity and real-time FPV, you can view real-time images with the accompanying app. Plus, their One-Key Automatic Return allows the drone to find its way back to you automatically, so there's no stress about getting it home.

The Alpha Z PRO Ultra HD dual-camera drone comes in a sleek black and can provide up to nine minutes of flying time. The Flying Fox 4K wide-angle dual-camera drone can provide up to 12 minutes of flying and has a clean silver finish. The Flying Fox also features Gesture Control, which lets you take a photo or video just by using hand gestures.

All in all, these two drones can bring a creative edge to your marketing efforts or help you gather information and plan more efficiently.

Get this Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K wide-angle dual-camera drone bundle

