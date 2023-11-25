Black Friday Must-Get: Save 36% on This 4K Drone This drone can be a great gift for the young and old, and it's just $69.97.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As an entrepreneur, you've got to be savvy with money. Yahoo Finance estimates that Americans will spend $1,100 this year on gifting, but if you want to lower that number, taking advantage of great Black Friday deals is an ideal way to combat that financial crunch. And if you're looking for something that will delight loved ones, both young and old, you can't go wrong with a drone.

If you want to gift a drone this holiday season, the ProVision Foldable 4K HD Camera Drone makes an excellent choice. And if you take advantage of this Black Friday sale, you can score one for only $69.97 — nearly $40 off the usual price — now through December 3, with no coupon code required.

Give your giftee the chance to see the world from new heights with the ProVision Drone, a drone equipped with a high-resolution 4K camera that can capture stunning images from above. And when it comes time to actually record those memories, the ProVision lets you do it simply by making a hand motion — if you throw up a victory gesture, it takes a photo, and if you show a palm gesture, you'll record a video.

For those totally new to drones, there shouldn't be any fear of crashing once they take flight. This model offers three-way environmental perception capabilities and infrared obstacle avoidance sensing, so you don't need to worry about run-ins with nature.

Give the gift of a ProVision Foldable 4K HD Camera Drone with Gesture Control and Two Batteries, on sale for just $69.97 (reg. $109) with no coupon code required for Black Friday, now through December 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Technology Drones

Most Popular

See all
Devices

Give the Gift of Health with This Apple Watch Alternative, Now Just $42.97 for Black Friday

The Pro Fit Buddy can help you stay on top of daily activities while keeping track of your physical health and wellness.

By Entrepreneur Store
Growing a Business

Why Can't We Resist Black Friday and Cyber Monday? A Behavioral Economist Explains The Psychological Forces That Make Sales Irresistible.

There are three psychological reasons why we can't resist Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Smart consumers and entrepreneurs should know what they are. Here's why.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Business Models

The Most Important Shift Hybrid Workforces Need to Thrive Is the One Most Are Ignoring

Successful hybrid work is not just about being in the office half the week.

By Dr. Gleb Tsipursky
Business Solutions

Save a Massive $176 on a Windows 11 Pro License This Black Friday

Upgrade your device, and your productivity, for only $23.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2023

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2023.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Side Hustle

Save $375 on a Lifetime Subscription to an AI-Powered eBook Creator This Black Friday

Give the gift of a simple side hustle with this AI-powered eBook creator tool — just $24.97.

By Entrepreneur Store