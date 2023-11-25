This drone can be a great gift for the young and old, and it's just $69.97.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As an entrepreneur, you've got to be savvy with money. Yahoo Finance estimates that Americans will spend $1,100 this year on gifting, but if you want to lower that number, taking advantage of great Black Friday deals is an ideal way to combat that financial crunch. And if you're looking for something that will delight loved ones, both young and old, you can't go wrong with a drone.

If you want to gift a drone this holiday season, the ProVision Foldable 4K HD Camera Drone makes an excellent choice. And if you take advantage of this Black Friday sale, you can score one for only $69.97 — nearly $40 off the usual price — now through December 3, with no coupon code required.

Give your giftee the chance to see the world from new heights with the ProVision Drone, a drone equipped with a high-resolution 4K camera that can capture stunning images from above. And when it comes time to actually record those memories, the ProVision lets you do it simply by making a hand motion — if you throw up a victory gesture, it takes a photo, and if you show a palm gesture, you'll record a video.

For those totally new to drones, there shouldn't be any fear of crashing once they take flight. This model offers three-way environmental perception capabilities and infrared obstacle avoidance sensing, so you don't need to worry about run-ins with nature.

Give the gift of a ProVision Foldable 4K HD Camera Drone with Gesture Control and Two Batteries, on sale for just $69.97 (reg. $109) with no coupon code required for Black Friday, now through December 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.