Each drone in this deal comes with dual cameras, obstacle avoidance, and other fun features.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For teams out there that are creating original content and trying to bring fresh eyes to your pages, there are few tools as awesome and breathtaking when it comes to videography as drones. And you can inspire your team to go out and capture awe-inspiring material for a remarkably affordable investment with this two-for-one opportunity.

While this deal lasts, you can get the Ninja Dragon Phantom Eagle PRO 4K with Blade K Drone Bundle for only $159.97 (reg. $299).

Each of these drones features a 4K front-facing camera and then another bottom camera. This allows users to capture the most content possible in the highest quality possible at a relatively low price point. They also each come equipped with anti-collision technology that smartly detects and avoids obstacles to help prevent accidents and preserve prolonged usage.

The Ninja Dragon Phantom Eagle Pro is designed for all levels of users, meaning you can hand it off to your social media team or an avid videographer who is dedicated to creating the most meaningful reels for your team's Instagram. It comes with four channels to make flying forward, backward, left, right, and rolling easy.

The Ninja Dragon Blade K 4K Drone features an optical flow sensor for more intuitive controls and usability. Its powerful battery allows for ten to twelve minutes of flying time, and it also has beginner-friendly controls. Its foldable arms will enable you to easily stow it away for company outings or in the office between campaigns.

Don't forget that for a limited time only, you can get the Ninja Dragon Phantom Eagle PRO 4K with Blade K Drone Bundle for only $159.97 (reg. $299).

StackSocial prices subject to change.