Content Marketing

A Simple Trick for Finding Top-Notch Writers to Create Your Content

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Entreprenuer and Author; Founder, Content Marketing Institute
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You’re a small business.  You’re putting everything you have into marketing and selling your product or service. Unfortunately the ads aren’t working like they used to and prospects aren’t taking your calls. You aren't the only one. The online world has taken notice of this trend and is shifting tactics.

Now more and more, you’re finding you need content.  You need content to get found in search, for social, to populate your email newsletter delivered to your customers and prospects.  Heck, you need content for your Facebook ads because all your fans don’t see your updates anymore (thanks Facebook!).

While you know your industry better than anyone else, you most likely weren't born a content creator. Nor were you trained as a journalist and video production doesn’t come naturally.  You hate Twitter and you have no idea what the heck SnapChat does. And because you are focused on the business, managing any kind of consistent publishing schedule is beyond what’s possible.

So what do these businesses do? They call in SEO experts, ask their friends for freelance referrals and even search through the latest content-dating sites. All the while, the solution may be literally right under your nose.

Related: Want to Break Through All The Content-Marketing Noise? Keep Your Customer at the Center.

Enter the masthead. Remember the masthead? It was that place where you found all the writers, editors and circulation managers that worked at a print magazine. Today, mastheads are harder to locate, but they still exist. And once found, they can be extremely useful to your business -- you just need to know how to use it.

Opening up the leading trade magazine or visiting a website in your niche and finding the masthead is a gold mind for competent writers. These writers (many part-time) not only understand your customer base but can formulate relevant and original content in a skilled way.

Besides writers, the masthead also has editors, who can help turn your raw content into an engaging story.

Related: What Gives Entrepreneurs a Content Marketing Edge?

Plus it provides information on your audience. The masthead shows circulation and the publishing roles responsible for circulation development, audience building and subscriber generation. (Note: Another great place to get information about the customer demographics is the publication's media kit.) This can help in targeting subscribers, building relationships and ultimately, getting them to buy from you.

Design needs?  Check the masthead has that as well.

And the timing couldn’t be better.  At many media companies and trade publishers, the business models aren’t working so well.  Raises are harder to come by these days. That leaves the door wide open for you and your business. 

Related: The 5 Brilliant Strategies You Can Learn From Top Content Marketers

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Content Marketing

To Create Truly Compelling Content Marketing, Make It a Team Activity

Content Marketing

Do You Stink at Ecommerce Content Marketing? Find Inspiration in These 6 Big-Name Brands.

5 Building Blocks of a Content Market Strategy Unique to Your Dispensary