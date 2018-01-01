Joe Pulizzi is founder of Content Marketing Institute, a Cleveland-based education and training organization for content marketing, which hosts the annual Content Marketing World event. He has written four books, including the most recent, Content Inc. (McGraw-Hill, 2015). You can read his blog here.
Goals
2 Habits Most Entrepreneurs Don't Develop But Should
Writing down your goals and reviewing them daily are critical for success.
Content Strategy
The 4 Questions You Must Answer When Launching a Content Project
Before you embark on a content strategy, make sure you answer these four questions. Otherwise, it could be a waste of valuable time and dollars.
Content Marketing
A Simple Trick for Finding Top-Notch Writers to Create Your Content
While business owners call in SEO experts, ask their friends for freelance referrals and even search through the latest content-dating sites, finding quality writers to produce content may just be right under their nose.
Marketing
6 Content Marketing Principles Every Business Needs to Follow
No matter how small your business, you can set yourself up as a thought leader with the right content marketing strategy. Here's where to start.