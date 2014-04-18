Target

Target Is Seriously Expanding Its Online Subscription Service

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reporter
2 min read

Target's subscription services are about to explode, with the retailer making a slew of products -- from tampons to coffee K-cups – available for regular delivery.

Yesterday, the retail chain announced that it was increasing Target Subscription services tenfold to include more than 1,500 products. Customers can choose how frequently they wish to receive regular deliveries of an item, with the product being shipped for free to their doorstep.

Target began testing subscription services last September, when the chain launched the service for 150 baby-care basics. Despite minimal marketing, the service quickly caught on, and now accounts for more than 15 percent of online sales for eligible items.

The success of the subscription model for baby-care items encouraged Target to expedite plans to expand and add more products, according to Target spokesperson Eddie Baeb.

"We're adding items that if you woke up at 6 in the morning, you wouldn't want to run out of," says Baeb. That means toilet paper, concealer and coffee will all be available.

Related: Target Falls for the Terrifying 'Thigh Gap' Trend and Totally Gets Busted

Target also focused on creating subscription delivery options items that would be inconvenient to buy in the stores, such as bulky bags of dog food and oversized packs of paper towels.  

The third grouping of new subscription items are those that require regular, infrequent deliveries, like furnace filters and Brita filters. In the words of Baeb, "the things you know you should replace but you kind of forget."

With the huge growth of subscription service offerings, Target takes another step to grow its online presence. In the fall, the store began offering in-store pickup for online purchases, removing the delivery middleman. As big box stores have struggled to compete with online megabrands such as Amazon in ecommerce, one of Target's biggest weapons can be offering a diversity of sales options – in-store, online, subscription services, or a mixture of the two.

"For us, it's an online sale, but it’s a Target sale," says Baeb.

Related: Target to Bring Baby Goods to Your Door Through New Subscription Service

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Target

Target to Allow Transgender People to Use Bathroom of Their Choice

Target

Warehouse Workers Accuse Target of Not Paying Overtime, File Lawsuit

Target

Target to Cut Thousands of Jobs as It Seeks to Trim Costs by $2 Billion