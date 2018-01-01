Target
News and Trends
Domino's and Ford Partner Up to Test Self-Driving Delivery Cars
Plus, Target has its own wine line and there's a robot named Temi that might be your next roommate.
More From This Topic
Target
Target to Allow Transgender People to Use Bathroom of Their Choice
The retailer says that it stands for inclusivity and equality.
Target
Warehouse Workers Accuse Target of Not Paying Overtime, File Lawsuit
The lawsuit seeks class action status for misclassifying a position as exempt from overtime.
Lawsuits
Amazon Sues Former Employee Over New Job at Target
Amazon alleges Arthur Valdez was in violation of a noncompetition agreement that he signed while working for the company.
Entrepreneur Network
How to Survive Shopping at Target on a Budget
Financial expert give tips on how not to break the bank at the retail giant.
Start Up Your Day
Use Your 'Duckface' to Buy Stuff Online -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Also: Those crunchy bits may not be peanuts in your Snickers bar.
Franchises
Target Teams With SoulCycle for Wellness Push
The two companies will offer classes and branded merchandise nationwide to promote the partnership, which may help the retailer improve its image.
Mobile Payments
Target May Create Its Own Mobile Payment System
Company looking into taking on Walmart, Apple, Samsung and Android in the mobile payments space, according to reports.
Amazon
As Amazon Prime Becomes More Popular, the Threat to Walmart, Target Grows
The service currently has almost 41 million members, according to a new survey.
Beacons
The Creative Ways Small Businesses Are Using Beacon Technology
Service with a signal.
Accelerators
Target, in Partnership with Techstars, Is Accepting Applications for Its New Retail Startup Accelerator
Ten companies will be chosen to work out of the Target offices for three months next summer.