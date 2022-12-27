A Target store in Cheektowaga, New York, was turned into an Airbnb of sorts when it played host to two dozen stranded motorists during one of the Buffalo area's worst blizzards on record, according to The Buffalo News.

Facebook/Jessica Lee Frozen doors at Target in Buffalo

One stranded motorist, Jessica Sypniewski, was running what she thought would be a quick errand before the storm (with her boyfriend and two children in the car) when the weather took a turn and the snow began to come down "sooner and heavier than we thought it would," she told the outlet.

After running into white-out conditions, the group turned into a shopping plaza and were turned away from a grocery store, she said, before trying Target — where they were greeted with warm cocoa and blankets.

"I got so emotional, I just sat down and started crying," Sypniewski told The Buffalo News. "You never know. People could have died. I truly believe they saved lives."

A group of seven Target workers was also stranded at the store. They filled carts with inflatable mattresses, linens, water, food, clothes, phone chargers, and personal hygiene items to accommodate what was going to be an unexpected overnight shift for themselves and their new guests.

"They said, 'Anything you need, it's on us,'" Sypniewski said. "'Just let us scan it first.'"

Workers also opened a new TV so everyone could watch the Buffalo Bills game.

Tiktoker Carla Rodriguez was also stranded at the store and posted footage of the experience.

A rep for Target confirmed to the New York Post Monday that nobody would have to pay for anything used during the storm.

"Thanks to the compassion and quick thinking of the team members at our Walden Galleria store, they were able to provide shelter to those who were stranded, and also offered care, comfort, and holiday cheer," said Mark Schindele, an executive vice president with the company. "Their actions are a living example of Target's values and we are thankful to have been able to assist those in need."

The area has since been plowed and guests have made their way out of the store. So far, 30 people have died related to the Buffalo-area storm.