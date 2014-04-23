Twitter

Another Hashtag Hijack: NYPD's Twitter Campaign Backfires

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Social Media Editor at Entrepreneur.com
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Trending on Twitter isn’t always a good thing.

The New York Police Department found that out the hard way when it invited its followers to post photos of themselves with the boys in blue and hashtag it #myNYPD.

Some posted pleasant, smiling photos. Others, not so much. (You know know where this is going.)

Photos of police brutality took over the hashtag. Some had creative captions, and some photos were disturbing.

Despite the hashtag hijacking, the NYPD is holding its head high.

NYPD spokesperson Deputy Chief Kim Y. Royster told the The New York Times that the department was "creating new ways to communicate effectively with the community" and that Twitter provided "an open forum for an uncensored exchange" that is "good for our city."

The NYPD's hashtag snafu is only the latest incident of its kind. This past November, JPMorgan Chase introduced a #AskJPM hashtag for a live chat that quickly turned into a peg for harsh criticism and led the bank to cancel the chat altogether. In perhaps a more memorable incident, McDonald’s rolled out an #McDStories campaign in early 2012 that was supposed to inspire customers to share positive stories about their experiences at the fast-food chain, but instead inspired stories about food poisoning and vomiting.

Related: Porn Accident: US Airways Issues Worst Brand Tweet of All Time

 

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Twitter

Jack Dorsey Is Finally Realizing Twitter Is a Terrible Place

Twitter

Twitter: We Know the Platform Is Toxic. Please Help Us Fix It.

Twitter

Twitter's Business May Finally Be Trending in the Right Direction