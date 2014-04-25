Social Media

Avoid These Social Media Dead Zones

Guest Writer
CEO & Founder of SumAll.com
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Recent findings have revealed the optimal times to post on social media to get the most engagement, but what about the flip side?

The worst times to post to each social media platform -- when the least amount of people will see your content -- are illustrated in the infographic below, based on research from SumAll.

Click to Enlarge+
Avoid These Social Media Dead Zones

