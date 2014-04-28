Are Retailers Missing Out on Mobile?

When it comes to tallying up retail sales, it's easy to overlook the impact of mobile.

Although millions of consumers spend hours a day on their smartphones, only a small number of transactions are actually completed on the tiny devices. In 2013, for example, $235.3 billion was spent online, according to ComScore. Among this number, only about $25 billion was attributed to mobile transactions.

Despite the fact that these numbers pale in comparison to the over $3 trillion that was estimated to have been spent last year on in-store sales, the opportunity for these devices is much larger than it appears at first glance.

A new study from Deloitte found that last year mobile devices influenced 19 percent of all in-store sales, giving them a $593 billion value. When accounting for all digital, including desktop computers, that number increases to $1.1 trillion—and it's growing fast. By the year's end, Deloitte predicts $1.5 trillion, or 50 percent, of all in-store sales will be influenced by digital devices.

"The fact is, traditional retailers are leaving too much money on the table and are allowing strictly online retailers to capture a growing share of revenue that could be theirs," the study said.

The results offer another piece of evidence that while consumers still participate in "showrooming"—a term for when they view a product in-store, then buy it online—what some have coined "webrooming" is just as real.

Earlier this year, an IBM study found that in 2013, shoppers spent significantly less online after testing out or trying on items in-store. As that dollar figure has decreased, the number of shoppers first researching online, and then heading into the store, has risen.

According to the Deloitte survey, 84 percent of shoppers used some form of digital device for shopping-related activities before or during their most recent store trip. That number drastically outweighs the results of IBM's study, which said the percentage of shoppers who showroomed last year was only 8 percent.