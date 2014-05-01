Social Media

The Best Times to Tweet, Pin, Tumble and Post (Infographic)

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Are you struggling to find your audience on social? Knowing when to post and on which platforms can make a huge difference in connecting with your audience.

According to the infographic below by online payroll service SurePayroll, Saturdays are best for Pinterest and you shouldn’t even bother with Tumblr before 4 p.m.

Of course, what works well for one brand could work terribly for another. Be sure to use analytical tools like Facebook Insights or Topsy for tweets to keep an eye on what resonates and what doesn’t.

For more guidance on when to post, take a look:
