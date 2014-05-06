Twitter Train Wreck: Why We Can't Turn Away From PayPal Exec's Shocking Meltdown

May 6, 2014 2 min read

"Winning" or not, Rakesh Agrawal seems to have taken a page from the Charlie Sheen playbook.

The former director of strategy for PayPal is currently starring in his own spectacularly disturbing Twitter meltdown, after hurling expletive-ridden missives at former colleagues last weekend that have since been deleted.

Though he’s parted ways with the company, Agrawal is still ranting around the clock -- lashing out at his former employers, describing a new company he’s founding alongside his assistant and her 3-year-old daughter and dispatching wacky requests, like: “I will pay someone $500 to bring me a bottle of water and $250 prepaid credit card to AT&T store at 48th and 5th. Need it in next 20 minutes.”

Whether sleep-deprived, drunk or mentally ill, Agrawal seems to be riding high on the attention he’s generating as a riveted audience gawks on.

But his tirades are also starting to garner genuine concern.

In a statement on PayPal’s website today, president David Marcus called Agrawal’s actions “shocking and sad.” His “mad rants” illustrate that he “chose to turn a career-defining moment into career-destroying infamy,” Marcus writes.

“If you're a close friend of Rocky's,” he added, “I'd strongly suggest getting to him sooner rather than later, as his behavior is extremely worrisome.”

A seemingly knowing Agrawal tweeted earlier today: “My apologies for all of the weirdness over last few days. I was doing a lot of things that made sense in my head.”

See some of his crazier messages below:

Building a company at warp speed is so much fun. — Rakesh Agrawal (@rakeshlobster) May 6, 2014

I am not drunk. — Rakesh Agrawal (@rakeshlobster) May 6, 2014

Anyone know how i can legally give equity to a three year old? Or pay her? — Rakesh Agrawal (@rakeshlobster) May 4, 2014

