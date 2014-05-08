Acquisitions

Which Company Led the Way for Tech Acquisitions in 2013?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Yahoo's been dropping it like it's hot. The company acquired 22 private U.S. tech companies last year, according to data from financial-research firm PrivCo. Most of Yahoo's purchases -- including its $1.1 billion acquisition of Tumblr -- have focused on aggressively launching the company into the mobile game.

"Last year was the year we began to make investment in mobile," company CEO Marissa Mayer said yesterday at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference. "We're late. We're behind," she admitted.

The Sunnyvale, Calif-based company's acquiring-happy approach marks a dramatic change from 2012, when it wasn't even among the top 50 acquirers, according to data from PrivCo.

Related: Finding the Logic Behind Marissa Mayer's Monster Acquisition Spree

But it seems like this year could result in another spending spree for Mayer. Yahoo is expected to get a major cash infusion thanks to Alibaba's pending IPO, in which Yahoo has a 22.6 percent stake and is required to sell 40 percent of its investment. It's speculated the company will benefit from a windfall of more than $10 billion, which would double its cash stockpile. Besides possible acquisitions, Yahoo is continuing to focus on its video strategy by bringing big-name journalists like Katie Couric to anchor shows and launching two original comedy series Other Space and Sin City Saints. The company has also partnered with Live Nations and in July will be posting one concert live every day for a year.

Rounding out the top 10 list were the usual suspects. Google came in right behind Yahoo with 19 acquisitions (many of them robotics companies), while Facebook, Apple and Twitter filed in at four, five and seven, respectively. (Check out our fast facts on Apple and Twitter's acquisitions).

Take a look at the full list of 2013's top 10 acquirers of private U.S. tech companies. 

Which Company Led the Way For Tech Acquisitions in 2013?

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Acquisitions

How to Make Your Startup's Acquisition a Beginning, Not an End

Acquisitions

Why Prioritizing Company Culture Is the Key to a Successful Acquisition

Acquisitions

They Were Acquired ... and Then the Buyer Went Bust