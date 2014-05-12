Negotiating

Negotiate With Finesse, Style and Success

A guide to practicing the art of give-and-take while boldly asking for what you truly want in four steps.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Business Owner, Speaker, Fitness Guru
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For many people, just the sound of the word negotiation makes them cringe. Some immediately break out in a cold sweat at the thought of having to step up and negotiate for the things they want and need.

While some people have no problem advocating for others, when it comes to pushing for their own needs (negotiating for a raise, obtaining the best price on a purchase or standing up for what they want in a partnership), they stumble.

These four steps can help any person reframe the art of negotiation to achieve greater success and happiness in all aspects of life and business:

Related: 4 Ways to Negotiate Your Way to a 'Yes'

1. Reframe thoughts about the meaning of the word negotiation. Instead of viewing it as the inevitable conflict and adversity scenario, see negotiation for what it truly is: a great opportunity to collaborate, problem solve and arrive at solutions that satisfy all parties involved. 

Do this while paying close attention to what is being said, as well as what's not said. Listen for hidden assumptions and unrealistic expectations and pay attention to any personality traits of the other party that may affect the end result. Approach time at the negotiation table with a positive, engaged mind-set.

Related: Why Thinking Abstractly Helps You Negotiate 

2. Be clear about desires. No hemming and hawing and “I don’t know” allowed. It turns out the old adage is true: If you don’t ask, you don’t get. Research from Carnegie Mellon University suggests that a gender gap persists -- with men making more than women -- because women just don't ask for higher salaries. Even in personal relationships, women often do not speak up about what they want directly and instead turn complaints inward to negative self-talk or outward to friends in a complaint fest. 

Being clear means coming prepared. Do research, expect possible adversity and prepare possible solutions. Taking personal responsibility for success requires preparation.

No one can advocate better for a desired end than the person who's directly affected. Sure this may be scary at the outset, but the confidence gained while standing up and speaking out will be worth it.  

Related: 3 Things Entrepreneurs Get Wrong When Negotiating

3. Fake it till making it. Confidence starts from within, but sometimes a little behavior modification is required to arrive at the right state of mind. Think of the athlete who's getting ready for the big game. Those who are successful always include mental preparation as a huge part of the pregame plan. Start by visualizing the process of negotiation with a positive result.

Remember negotiation is not the same as confrontation. Advocating for one's self is true leadership at its finest.

Always embrace communication with those on the other side of the table with confidence and a smile, knowing that having clear goals and the right intention will lead to the best end result.

4. Start with the positive by building bridges and finding commonality. Whether seeking a raise or trying to have needs met in other areas of life, use words like “we” and “us” versus “I” pronoun. Studies have shown that deals are most often won using language that builds bridges and that demonstrates mutual benefit. Using communal bridge-building language does not devalue a person's strengths; it actually extols them. The best deal is one in which all parties are heard and their values honored.

Related: How to Negotiate for What You Want 

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Negotiating

Negotiation Basics: 8 Common Questions and Answers

How Jamie Kern Lima Negotiated a $1.2-Billion Deal for IT Cosmetics

Negotiating

Using Mel Robbins' 5 Second Rule to Negotiate