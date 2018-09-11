Negotiating

More From This Topic

How to Handle a Salary Counteroffer
Salary

How to Handle a Salary Counteroffer

If you want to get the pay you deserve, build a respectable career brand that stands out from all the other professionals with whom you're competing.
Glassdoor | 5 min read
Negotiation Basics: 8 Common Questions and Answers
Negotiating

Negotiation Basics: 8 Common Questions and Answers

The mindset that you bring into a negotiation can either help or hurt your chances to come to a fair agreement.
David Meltzer | 5 min read
How to Respond Effectively When Buyers Resort to These 5 Obnoxious Negotiating Tactics
Entrepreneurs

How to Respond Effectively When Buyers Resort to These 5 Obnoxious Negotiating Tactics

Get over the shock, figure out what's really going on and respond calmly.
Mike Schultz | 5 min read
How Jamie Kern Lima Negotiated a $1.2-Billion Deal for IT Cosmetics

How Jamie Kern Lima Negotiated a $1.2-Billion Deal for IT Cosmetics

The founder went from news anchor to CEO of a billion-dollar portfolio.
Carol Sankar | 5 min read
To Rise up the Ranks at Work, Women Can Take These 4 Steps

To Rise up the Ranks at Work, Women Can Take These 4 Steps

From an early age, many women learn to be passive and timid. Here are four ways to show the world you're a leader.
Lydia Belanger | 7 min read
Amazon Just Confirmed My Biggest Fear About Cloud Applications
Amazon

Amazon Just Confirmed My Biggest Fear About Cloud Applications

Amazon just upped it's Prime membership 20 percent, because who's going to do anything about it? Tony Soprano would understand the market dynamic.
Gene Marks | 4 min read
This Is How 2 Top MBA Professors Recommend You Smooth Negotiations for a Better Salary
Negotiating

This Is How 2 Top MBA Professors Recommend You Smooth Negotiations for a Better Salary

Like just about everything, you are much better off with a plan.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
How to Handle a Salary Counter Offer
Salary

How to Handle a Salary Counter Offer

Negotiating a salary or compensation package is a stress you can manage. Here's how.
Glassdoor | 6 min read
How Your Imagination Can Help Improve Your Well-Being and Even Assist in Negotiations
Science of Success

How Your Imagination Can Help Improve Your Well-Being and Even Assist in Negotiations

It all comes down to the power of positive thinking.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
4 Insanely Easy but Overlooked Tactics to Advance Your Entrepreneurial Career
Entrepreneurship

4 Insanely Easy but Overlooked Tactics to Advance Your Entrepreneurial Career

Leaving corporate America for entrepreneurship takes courage. After that, it takes a lot of hard work and common sense.
John Boitnott | 6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.