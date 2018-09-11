Negotiating
4 Reasons Emotional Intelligence Gives Women an Upper Hand as Negotiators
Women are uniquely equipped with the soft skills required to succeed in negotiation.
More From This Topic
Salary
How to Handle a Salary Counteroffer
If you want to get the pay you deserve, build a respectable career brand that stands out from all the other professionals with whom you're competing.
Negotiating
Negotiation Basics: 8 Common Questions and Answers
The mindset that you bring into a negotiation can either help or hurt your chances to come to a fair agreement.
Entrepreneurs
How to Respond Effectively When Buyers Resort to These 5 Obnoxious Negotiating Tactics
Get over the shock, figure out what's really going on and respond calmly.
How Jamie Kern Lima Negotiated a $1.2-Billion Deal for IT Cosmetics
The founder went from news anchor to CEO of a billion-dollar portfolio.
To Rise up the Ranks at Work, Women Can Take These 4 Steps
From an early age, many women learn to be passive and timid. Here are four ways to show the world you're a leader.
Amazon
Amazon Just Confirmed My Biggest Fear About Cloud Applications
Amazon just upped it's Prime membership 20 percent, because who's going to do anything about it? Tony Soprano would understand the market dynamic.
Negotiating
This Is How 2 Top MBA Professors Recommend You Smooth Negotiations for a Better Salary
Like just about everything, you are much better off with a plan.
Salary
How to Handle a Salary Counter Offer
Negotiating a salary or compensation package is a stress you can manage. Here's how.
Science of Success
How Your Imagination Can Help Improve Your Well-Being and Even Assist in Negotiations
It all comes down to the power of positive thinking.
Entrepreneurship
4 Insanely Easy but Overlooked Tactics to Advance Your Entrepreneurial Career
Leaving corporate America for entrepreneurship takes courage. After that, it takes a lot of hard work and common sense.