Kate Mckay

Kate Mckay

Guest Writer
Business Owner, Speaker, Fitness Guru
Kate McKay is a speaker, coach, fitness guru and entrepreneur whose passion is to spread her message of living a life of abundance. She founded Gold Siena/Gold Party New England and Kate McKay, headquartered in Newburyport, Mass.

More From Kate Mckay

5 Skills You Must Acquire Before You Can Lead
Leadership Qualities

5 Skills You Must Acquire Before You Can Lead

Build up these essential qualities, then you can leap forward to great heights.
4 min read
How to Create Strategic Partnerships That Are a Win-Win
Winning Strategies

How to Create Strategic Partnerships That Are a Win-Win

Follow these steps to forge relationships grounded in mutual trust that will increase your business presence and profitability.
5 min read
Negotiate With Finesse, Style and Success
Negotiating

Negotiate With Finesse, Style and Success

A guide to practicing the art of give-and-take while boldly asking for what you truly want in four steps.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.