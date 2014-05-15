The Grind

How I Found Success by Age 30

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Co-founder of OrigAudio
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I just recently turned the “Dirty 30,” which led me to contemplate a common question I get asked from college students after my speaking engagements: “How do I become a successful entrepreneur by the age of 30?” The answer I discovered is simple: Stop talking about it and do it. No excuses. No waiting. In fact, the sooner you start the better.

There are so many reasons why you should not wait until you are older or "more established" to start your entrepreneurial journey. The most important reason being that it is far less risky to start your business at an early age. As a young person, you generally have less responsibility and more energy than your older counterpoint.

Related: Want to Nab Top, Young Talent? Millennial-Proof Your Office.

For instance, you are far less likely to have a mortgage, family or relationships that demand most of your time, energy and money. (Even your health insurance can be covered by mom and dad until you turn 26.) You also have the rare opportunity to risk it all with not as many long-term consequences as older founders, because if you fail, you’ll have a world of experience and knowledge that your peers can’t touch. Plus, you have time on your hand to start over or pursue a career in the corporate world.  If you fail on your first try, you have plenty of time to get back and hit a home run. Or if your business is a phenomenal success, you can leverage it into other profitable ventures. Just look at the late Steve Jobs. When he was ousted from Apple, he started Pixar, which was later bought out by Disney for more than $7 billion. And that was just the beginning for him.

Related: Shutting Down to Starting Up: Being Hooked on Entrepreneurship

I encourage all young entrepreneurs to follow their dreams, as there is no better time. Just think, when you come straight out of college, you have the motivation, fresh knowledge set and resources to make your ideas a reality. Take all the contacts and skills you gathered from school and channel them into a plan for your future.

As we get older, we forget the valuable things we learned in school and often get sucked into a career that we originally had no interest in. Many push the dream of owning their own business in the back of their head and find it very difficult to leave the comfort of their secure job in pursuit of something they are passionate about. By the time they decide to make their dreams a reality, there is far more pressure and a much higher likelihood of long-term consequences.

That said, young entrepreneurs can (and do) face consequences when deciding to go down the startup road. Debt may incur, added stress and the pressure to success are just a few things that could happen.

That said, I encourage all young people to channel their energy, adaptability and drive in to creating your own future. After all, it’s a hard time to get a job, so create your own.

Related: Student Startup: Why College Is the Perfect Time to Launch a Business

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

The Grind

How to Increase Accountability Without Breathing Down People's Necks

The Grind

Don't Pay to Play the Game of Marketing: Here's What to Do Instead

The Grind

Starting Up Wrong: 6 Product Testing Mistakes You Need to Avoid