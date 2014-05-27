Hiring Employees

Entrepreneurs Need ‘Intrapreneurs' to Make Their Company Great

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Entrepreneur and Sales Strategist, Columbus, OH
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If the long nights, early mornings, pots of coffee, certain risk but only potential reward that entrepreneurs find romantic are not for you, you are not alone. 

You have your reasons for not starting your own company. Perhaps you are strategically waiting to make that transition. Maybe you really like start-ups but would rather be in a supportive position than a founder’s position. Perhaps your dream is unrelated to a new business model. Perhaps your dream is a career building a reputable company you care about.

Related: 7 Ways to Survive and Thrive at a Startup

Entrepreneurs are born out of taking action and seizing opportunity when it arises. Starting and building a business is about innovation, passion and growth. If you have all of the characteristics of an entrepreneur, yet haven’t started your own business, you are still an entrepreneur. 

The entrepreneurship club is not exclusive. Start-ups function because of their own talented employees and existing businesses that support their needs. Out of this need for an expansive new term was birthed the concept of the “intrapreneur.”

The intrapreneur is a powerful asset for any employer. They treat the company they work for like it is their own. Behind the quality of their work is the same unwavering dedication, passion and integrity that entrepreneurship is founded upon.

Here are a few tips on how to market yourself as an intrapreneur:

Don’t be shy. Are you a hard-worker who tends to out-perform your peers because of your steadfast drive? Do you treat companies with the understanding and respect they deserve (as if they were your own)? Then it is okay to label yourself as an intrapreneur. Wear your pride not with ego, but with confidence. You are an incredible asset. Prove yourself!

Related: Want to Work at a Startup? Here Is How

Be helpful, not pushy. As a business owner, every little thing matters. Every waste or inefficiency is on a list to be corrected. If you see an inefficiency, approach it with a helping hand, not an authoritative stance. Treat the company as if it were your own but remember that it is not. You need to earn trust to make executive decisions. Your purpose is to help the business owner, not take over the business.

Be a walking advertisement for the business. Employees are amazing brand ambassadors. Do you have a friend or acquaintance who constantly complains about their job? Have you ever called a company and their customer service representative was so unenthusiastic that it scared you off? It paints a less-than-perfect picture of the company in your head, and in some cases, turns away potential clients. Put your support behind the business. Talk about it with your friends. Share social media posts by your company. Get involved in company events. If you are always in the company’s corner, it will be in yours.

Recognize responsibility. You have the opportunity to showcase your skills and make a lasting impact on a company’s success. Staying in the attitude of gratitude can help you get through frustrating moments that may come up throughout the course of your day. Own that you are an important asset instead of seeing yourself as a number.  

Business owners and employers, are you wondering how to find quality intrapreneurs to bring their talent to your team? Bring it up! Don’t be afraid of seeing an entrepreneurial business venture on someone’s resume. Instead of looking it as risk, focus on the potential reward. All of that passion, all of that experience, all of that dedication can now be used for your company’s benefit.

Related: Want to Succeed at a Startup? Focus on These 5 Qualities

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Hiring Employees

Why This Startup Went Through Nearly 50 Interviews to Find the Right Hire

Hiring Employees

The Types of Team Members You Need to Hire at Each Stage of Your Business

Hiring Employees

Don't Hire Like Amazon: How to Hire Right and Avoid Layoffs