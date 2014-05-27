Entrepreneurs Need ‘Intrapreneurs' to Make Their Company Great

May 27, 2014 4 min read

If the long nights, early mornings, pots of coffee, certain risk but only potential reward that entrepreneurs find romantic are not for you, you are not alone.

You have your reasons for not starting your own company. Perhaps you are strategically waiting to make that transition. Maybe you really like start-ups but would rather be in a supportive position than a founder’s position. Perhaps your dream is unrelated to a new business model. Perhaps your dream is a career building a reputable company you care about.

Entrepreneurs are born out of taking action and seizing opportunity when it arises. Starting and building a business is about innovation, passion and growth. If you have all of the characteristics of an entrepreneur, yet haven’t started your own business, you are still an entrepreneur.

The entrepreneurship club is not exclusive. Start-ups function because of their own talented employees and existing businesses that support their needs. Out of this need for an expansive new term was birthed the concept of the “intrapreneur.”

The intrapreneur is a powerful asset for any employer. They treat the company they work for like it is their own. Behind the quality of their work is the same unwavering dedication, passion and integrity that entrepreneurship is founded upon.

Here are a few tips on how to market yourself as an intrapreneur:

Don’t be shy. Are you a hard-worker who tends to out-perform your peers because of your steadfast drive? Do you treat companies with the understanding and respect they deserve (as if they were your own)? Then it is okay to label yourself as an intrapreneur. Wear your pride not with ego, but with confidence. You are an incredible asset. Prove yourself!

Be helpful, not pushy. As a business owner, every little thing matters. Every waste or inefficiency is on a list to be corrected. If you see an inefficiency, approach it with a helping hand, not an authoritative stance. Treat the company as if it were your own but remember that it is not. You need to earn trust to make executive decisions. Your purpose is to help the business owner, not take over the business.

Be a walking advertisement for the business. Employees are amazing brand ambassadors. Do you have a friend or acquaintance who constantly complains about their job? Have you ever called a company and their customer service representative was so unenthusiastic that it scared you off? It paints a less-than-perfect picture of the company in your head, and in some cases, turns away potential clients. Put your support behind the business. Talk about it with your friends. Share social media posts by your company. Get involved in company events. If you are always in the company’s corner, it will be in yours.

Recognize responsibility. You have the opportunity to showcase your skills and make a lasting impact on a company’s success. Staying in the attitude of gratitude can help you get through frustrating moments that may come up throughout the course of your day. Own that you are an important asset instead of seeing yourself as a number.

Business owners and employers, are you wondering how to find quality intrapreneurs to bring their talent to your team? Bring it up! Don’t be afraid of seeing an entrepreneurial business venture on someone’s resume. Instead of looking it as risk, focus on the potential reward. All of that passion, all of that experience, all of that dedication can now be used for your company’s benefit.

