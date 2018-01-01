Kate Yanko

Kate Yanko

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur and Sales Strategist, Columbus, OH

Kate Yanko is a writer and entrepreneur from Columbus, Ohio, and a graduate of The Ohio State University. She has startup experience in manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and operations. She loves speaking and working with business owners and discussing the nature of the entrepreneurial spirit.

More From Kate Yanko

5 Tips for Reigniting Your Creative Spark
Creativity

5 Tips for Reigniting Your Creative Spark

Keep your creative juices flowing to avoid the complacency death spiral.
4 min read
How to Stop Making the Same Mistakes Over and Over Again
Creativity

How to Stop Making the Same Mistakes Over and Over Again

One way to combat falling into terrible habits is to focus on thinking outside of the box.
3 min read
Entrepreneurs Need ‘Intrapreneurs' to Make Their Company Great
Hiring Employees

Entrepreneurs Need ‘Intrapreneurs' to Make Their Company Great

The person who has all it takes to build their own company is the employee you need to help build yours'.
4 min read
5 Lessons From Sales for Entrepreneurial Success
Ready for Anything

5 Lessons From Sales for Entrepreneurial Success

When toil is certain and reward is hard earned, you're an entrepreneur. Sales pros know your struggles and what is required to succeed.
3 min read
