Kate Yanko is a writer and entrepreneur from Columbus, Ohio, and a graduate of The Ohio State University. She has startup experience in manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and operations. She loves speaking and working with business owners and discussing the nature of the entrepreneurial spirit.
Creativity
5 Tips for Reigniting Your Creative Spark
Keep your creative juices flowing to avoid the complacency death spiral.
Creativity
How to Stop Making the Same Mistakes Over and Over Again
One way to combat falling into terrible habits is to focus on thinking outside of the box.
Hiring Employees
Entrepreneurs Need ‘Intrapreneurs' to Make Their Company Great
The person who has all it takes to build their own company is the employee you need to help build yours'.
Ready for Anything
5 Lessons From Sales for Entrepreneurial Success
When toil is certain and reward is hard earned, you're an entrepreneur. Sales pros know your struggles and what is required to succeed.