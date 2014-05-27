Lure Teetering Customers With Digital Coupons (Infographic)

May 27, 2014 2 min read

Who can resist the sweet call of a $10-off code?

Apparently not many. Ninety-two percent of consumers used a digital coupon in 2013. Compare that to 64 percent in 2007, and you’ve got a huge reason to offer coupons to current and prospective customers.

If you’re thinking of offering coupons, consider offering a set dollar amount discount versus a percentage. According to this infographic by coupon aggregator Vouchercloud, some consumers find the percentage too difficult to calculate.

While getting the word out about promotions on social media is a no-brainer, 93 percent of consumers are very likely to use coupons they receive via email and 40 percent will then share that email with their friends.

If you’re concerned about creating loyalty or fickle customers, 91 percent will return to the retailer after being offered a coupon, according to the data. But take note, consumers will switch stores if they find a better deal.

The takeaway? A coupon can definitely give a customer the push they need to try a new product and will hopefully be the start of a beautiful new relationship.

But above all, don’t forget: you must offer a quality product to keep customers coming back.