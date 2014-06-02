13 Signs of a Disengaged Employee (Infographic)

June 2, 2014 1 min read

Complaining, gossiping and lying are just a few of the worst traits of disengaged employees.

Everyone has worked with a disengaged employee or coworker at one time. They're easy to spot once you chat with them for a few minutes: they just don't care about whether the company succeeds or fails. Instead of helping your business grow, they're dragging it down.

Officevibe, a company dedicated to improving corporate culture, compiled an infographic that defines the 13 personality traits of a disengaged employee. Check it out below so you know what to avoid.