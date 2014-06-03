Mornings

Your Most Important Morning Habits Revealed

Ah, mornings. For some people, the early hours of the day are the best times to get up, get moving and get motivated. If you're not a morning person, though, they can be the bane of your existence.

I retweeted a poll we published earlier this year asking you what your most important morning habit is. Results of the actual poll show that many of you aim to get up super early and exercise. Others prefer to pound some coffee and start networking straight away. Others, well, simply meditate on the day.

Some of you tweeted back your responses (to my tweet today). What you shared is equal parts simple, practical and helpful.

Here's a small collection of your tweets today on how you kick-start your mornings.

For some, the most obvious answer is best (thanks, Ray):

Getting up, out and organized:

Being spiritual:

Catching up on current events:

Get healthy:

Even grasping your own mortality:


