Your Most Important Morning Habits Revealed

June 3, 2014

Ah, mornings. For some people, the early hours of the day are the best times to get up, get moving and get motivated. If you're not a morning person, though, they can be the bane of your existence.

I retweeted a poll we published earlier this year asking you what your most important morning habit is. Results of the actual poll show that many of you aim to get up super early and exercise. Others prefer to pound some coffee and start networking straight away. Others, well, simply meditate on the day.

Some of you tweeted back your responses (to my tweet today). What you shared is equal parts simple, practical and helpful.

Here's a small collection of your tweets today on how you kick-start your mornings.

For some, the most obvious answer is best (thanks, Ray):

Getting up, out and organized:

@jwfell @EntMagazine I take a short walk with the dog. If not, it is straight to the to do list and I start in a hectic frame of mind. -- Sally Dee (@MustangSallyDee) June 3, 2014

Coffee, breakfast + walking our dog :) RT @jwfell TELL US: What's Your Most Important Morning Habit? http://t.co/TeBu7dkqC8 -- Canine Cube (@CanineCube) June 3, 2014

Being spiritual:

Catching up on current events:

Cup of tea and reading the news. ==> RT @jwfell: TELL US: What's Your Most Important Morning Habit? http://t.co/kMyePBrre7 -- Sharlyn Lauby (@sharlyn_lauby) June 3, 2014

Get healthy:

Even grasping your own mortality:

@jwfell @EntMagazine 25,000 is a bit depressing. I am starting my day figuring out how many early mornings I have left. -- Tom Morganelli (@tommorganelli) June 3, 2014



