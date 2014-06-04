Millennials Check Their Phones 43 Times a Day. This Is What They're Looking For. (Infographic)

June 4, 2014 1 min read

Millennials are a marketers dream: they are always plugged in. They are also a marketer's nightmare: they have seen it all and have no patience.

Across the globe, people between the ages of 18 and 36 check their phone 43 times a day on average, according to a survey of 1,800 millennials conducted by web analytics company SDL. And while those young, plugged-in consumers are largely connecting with brands on social media, they are not impressed by quantity; they want to see specific, targeted, short and sharable content.

And here’s the other side of the hyper-obsessed smartphone checking culture: Millennials want you to get back in touch with them quickly. There is very little patience in the always-connected world we live in now.

Take a look at the infographic below for more insight into the results of the marketing survey from SDL.

