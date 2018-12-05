Millennials

How to Create a Millennial Brand That Your Audience Will Come Back to Over and Over
Influencers

To carve out an area you will excel at, you should get specific as possible.
Peter Voogd | 2 min read

To carve out an area you will excel at, you should get specific as possible.
Peter Voogd | 2 min read
How Entrepreneurs Can Navigate a Quarter-Life Crisis
Millennials

Adulthood hits hard and right away.
Mike Monroe | 5 min read

Adulthood hits hard and right away.
Mike Monroe | 5 min read
Millennial Women Are Facing Serious Burnout -- Here's How to Beat It

Plenty of erroneous assumptions exist about millennials.
Career Contessa | 10 min read

Plenty of erroneous assumptions exist about millennials.
Career Contessa | 10 min read
Virtually Healthy: 5 Reasons Why Millennials Aren't As Well As They Think
Millennials

Virtually Healthy: 5 Reasons Why Millennials Aren't As Well As They Think

Millennials, the first generation expected to be less prosperous than their parents, may also be less healthy.
Andrea J. Miller | 6 min read
How to Find a Deeper 'Why'
Motivation

How to Find a Deeper 'Why'

Our experiences shape our worldview and inform our personal and business actions.
Mansal Denton | 7 min read
3 Smart Investments to Help You Retain Millennial Employees
Millennials

3 Smart Investments to Help You Retain Millennial Employees

So many millennials seem to leave in a year or two, taking your investment in training and development with them. Here's what to do to keep them engaged.
Liz Kislik | 6 min read
Millennials Are Old News: What Does Generation Z Want From Work?
Generation Z

Millennials Are Old News: What Does Generation Z Want From Work?

Pay attention to how young employees respond to the professional world to make sure they have the resources they need to succeed.
John Rampton | 5 min read
12 Ways to Connect With Millennial Employees
Millennials

12 Ways to Connect With Millennial Employees

They are a significant part of your team. Treat them as such.
John Stoker | 6 min read
Not Your Parents' Career Development
Careers

Not Your Parents' Career Development

In today's world, professional success doesn't mean what it used to.
Isa Watson | 6 min read
3 Ways Your Company Can Integrate Multiple Generations and Engage Millennials
News and Trends

Micromanagement is a no-no.
Arthur Langer | 4 min read

Micromanagement is a no-no.
Arthur Langer | 4 min read
The term millennials refers to the generation born between the early 1980s and early 2000s. Whether marketing to millennials or hiring them, it can help to understand this generation’s typically-accepted characteristics: They are digital natives, they have a desire for social impact and they face a higher level of student debt and unemployment than other recent generations.
