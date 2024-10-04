Get All Access for $5/mo

People Under 25 Have the Best Chance at Building Wealth in This U.S. State — and the Worst in These 2 Others Housing prices, household incomes and unemployment rates are all significant factors.

By Amanda Breen Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • Many young Americans continue to rely on their parents for financial support.
  • Gen Zers seeking to increase personal wealth may have better luck in some places than others.

Fewer than half of young adults ages 18 to 34 (45%) say they're completely financially independent from their parents, according to a report from the Pew Research Center.

The same research found that most (75%) of those relying on their parents expect to support themselves one day.

Of course, Gen Zers and millennials who aspire to become financially solvent might have a more difficult time doing so in some areas of the country than others. Cost of living varies significantly across regions, as do income levels and unemployment rates.

Related: Young People Earning More Than $200,000 a Year Are Fleeing 1 U.S. State — and Flocking to 2 Others

A new study from personal finance website CreditDonkey set out to determine where young Americans have the best chance at building significant wealth — and the worst.

Banking experts at CreditDonkey analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau on housing prices, household income and unemployment rates for people under 25 over the last year, then converted those findings into a weighted index with a maximum score of 100.

South Dakota snagged the top spot with a score of 79.46 out of 100. The state boasts one of the highest employment rates at 94.33% and the most affordable median rents for one-bedroom and studio apartments at $716 and $507, respectively.

Related: Gen Z, Millennials Have Gained More Wealth Than Gen X, Boomers Since 2019 Thanks to This Popular Personal Finance Move

North Dakota is the second-best state for young Americans building wealth, with an overall score of 78.01 out of 100.

Gen Zers will have the greatest difficulty increasing their net worth in California and New York, which earned scores of 17.94 and 23.45 out of 100, respectively.

California has the third-highest median housing listing price at $771,500, and New York has the highest unemployment rate for people under 25 — 12.56%.

Related: Millennials and Gen Z Are Jumping on This Hot Real Estate Trend to Afford Homeownership

Read on for CreditDonkey's "Top 10 Best States for Gen Z to Get Rich":

Top 10 best states for Gen Z to get rich

Rank

State

Average Household Income for under 25s ($)

Median House Listing Price ($)

Median Rent 1 Bedroom Properties ($)

Median Rent for Studio Properties ($)

Median Monthly Housing Costs ($)

Unemployment Rate for under 25s

Index - Overall (/100)

1

South Dakota

52,437

386,448

716

507

946

5.67%

79.46

2

North Dakota

50,046

368,295

725

696

918

4.45%

78.01

3

Iowa

48,739

309,225

720

707

965

7.06%

72.81

4

Arkansas

46,447

299,900

669

661

813

8.82%

71.83

5

Wisconsin

52,100

385,950

820

837

1,070

6.42%

68.56

6

Oklahoma

44,089

300,000

772

720

923

8.02%

67.89

7

Nebraska

45,260

359,950

850

768

1,064

5.58%

67.84

8

West Virginia

39,527

240,000

637

611

695

11.27%

67.50

9

Wyoming

47,267

455,000

670

553

972

9.08%

67.14

10

Kentucky

47,435

309,900

751

681

890

10.26%

66.40
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a senior features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

4 Ways I Grew My Business From Startup to 17 Years of Sustained Success

Whatever the future holds, remembering these four lessons will help sustain and scale your startup to a lasting legacy.

By Nathan Miller
Side Hustle

This 20-Year-Old Student Started a Side Hustle With $400 — and It Earned $150,000 Over the Summer

Jacob Shaidle launched his barbecue cleaning business Shaidle Cleaning in 2021 when he was just 15.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Barbara Corcoran Says This Is the One Question to Ask Before Selling Your Home

Barbara Corcoran sold The Corcoran Group in 2001 for $66 million.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Google Says It Won't Follow Amazon's Lead With a Return-to-Office Mandate — Yet

In a town hall, Google leaders told staff the current hybrid plan will stay in place.

By Erin Davis
Business News

Adam Neumann Is Launching a New Coworking Service That Isn't WeWork: 'I Had Time to Reflect'

WeWork filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. and Canada in 2023.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

'Not a Big Deal': Barbara Corcoran Says the NAR Ruling Hasn't Had Much of an Impact So Far

The ruling removes the commission rate that home sellers are expected to pay.

By Sherin Shibu