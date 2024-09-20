Our best side hustle articles are for subscribers only. Join Entrepreneur+ today for access

Learn More

Already have an account?

Sign in
Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

Members of Every Generation Have Side Hustles — But They Don't Spend Their Earnings the Same Way. Here's the Breakdown. Nearly one in five Americans with a side hustle spends their earnings immediately.

By Amanda Breen Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • Millennials are the most likely generation to have a side hustle (61%).
  • Spending and savings strategies across generations can vary considerably – here's how.

Forty percent of Americans have a side hustle to help make ends meet, and millennials are the most likely group to have an extra gig (61%), according to a survey commissioned by Herbalife and conducted by OnePoll, per Talker.

Members of all generations are picking up side hustles nowadays. However, the priorities of a newly graduated Gen Z and seasoned boomer nearing retirement naturally differ — and so do the ways in which they allocate their extra cash.

Related: This Flexible Side Hustle Is Helping Millions Earn Extra Cash — and Might Be 'More Attractive' Than an Office Job

The rest of this article is locked.

Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.

Subscribe Now

Already have an account? Sign In