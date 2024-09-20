Nearly one in five Americans with a side hustle spends their earnings immediately.

Forty percent of Americans have a side hustle to help make ends meet, and millennials are the most likely group to have an extra gig (61%), according to a survey commissioned by Herbalife and conducted by OnePoll, per Talker.

Members of all generations are picking up side hustles nowadays. However, the priorities of a newly graduated Gen Z and seasoned boomer nearing retirement naturally differ — and so do the ways in which they allocate their extra cash.

Related: This Flexible Side Hustle Is Helping Millions Earn Extra Cash — and Might Be 'More Attractive' Than an Office Job