Report: 57% of Americans Cannot Afford a $1,000 Emergency Expense A new study from Bankrate sheds light on how many Americans have little to no savings.

By Emily Rella

With more than 60% of Americans living paycheck-to-paycheck, building up a savings account has taken a backseat to everyday expenses.

According to Bankrate's 2024 annual emergency savings report, 57% of U.S. adults would not be able to cover a $1,000 emergency expense.

In fact, 25% said that they would have to put the expense on a credit card, and 4% of respondents said they would have to take out a personal loan to make up the cost.

Related: How the Self-Employed Can Maximize Their Retirement Savings

"With 1-in-4 Americans telling us they'd react to a large emergency expense by using a credit card, their timing couldn't be worse," said Senior Economic Analyst at Bankrate Mark Hamrick. "On average, credit card interest rates are the highest we've seen and are slated to go higher as the Federal Reserve continues to hike. Under the best of circumstances, this debt should be paid before costly interest charges hit the account."

Meanwhile, 68% of respondents surveyed said that they were saving less this year due to inflation, 48% blamed interest rates and 44% said it was because of a change in income.

Related: Should You Consider a High-Yield Savings Account?

The U.S. Federal Reserve is set to meet on January 30 to discuss interest rates, but investors and analysts expect the Fed won't begin cutting rates in the spring.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

