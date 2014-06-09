Facebook

PayPal President David Marcus Jumps Ship to Run Messaging at Facebook

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
PayPal President David Marcus Jumps Ship to Run Messaging at Facebook
Image credit: atimedesign.com
PayPal President David Marcus
Guest Writer
Editor-at-Large
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Facebook has poached David Marcus, the executive who runs the PayPal online-payment business at eBay, to run its messaging products.

Marcus has been with PayPal since the company bought gaming-payments startup Zong in 2011.

Though Marcus's background has been in payments, Facebook said in a newsroom post that it was hiring him to improve its messaging business:

"Messaging is a core part of Facebook’s service and key to achieving our mission of making the world more open and connected," the company said. "Every day around 12 billion messages are sent on Facebook, and in April we announced that Messenger, our standalone messaging app, is now used by more than 200 million people every month. We’re excited by the potential to continue developing great new messaging experiences that better serve the Facebook community and reach even more people, and David will be leading these efforts.

Of course, there has been speculation that Facebook itself would get into the online-payments business itself, though neither Marcus nor Facebook suggested that was behind the hiring.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Facebook

Sheryl Sandberg Asked Facebook Staff to 'Look Into' Soros Investments

Facebook

Former Staffer Calls Out Facebook's 'Black People Problem'

Facebook

Facebook's Crisis Response Included Sneaky Redirections, New York Times Reports