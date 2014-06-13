PF Chang's Confirms Credit-Card Breach

June 13, 2014 1 min read

This story originally appeared on CNBC



P.F. Chang's China Bistro on Friday confirmed that a security breach may have led to the theft of information from thousands of customer credit and debit cards.

The restaurant chain said that while the investigation is still ongoing, it has found its data has been compromised.

The company said it has moved to a manual credit card imprinting system for all P.F. Chang's China Bistro restaurants in the U.S.

P.F. Chang has also established a website (http://www.pfchangs.com/security) for customers to receive updates and answers to their questions.

The company is encouraging customers to check their credit card and bank statements, and report any kind of suspicious activity to their financial institutions.

"We sincerely regret the inconvenience and concern this may cause for our guests," the company said in a statement.