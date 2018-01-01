cnbc.com staff

Facebook Suffers 30-Minute Outage, Twitterverse Goes Ballistic
Facebook

Disgruntled Facebook users vented and poked fun at the outage on Twitter, with the 'Facebookisdown' hashtag receiving 49,000 mentions during the 30-minute period.
Dr. Oz Gets Grilled for Endorsing 'Miracle' Weight-Loss Products
Advertising

The TV host acknowledged that his backing of these products have 'provided fodder for unscrupulous advertisers.'
PF Chang's Confirms Credit-Card Breach
Security

The restaurant chain has moved to a manual credit-card imprinting system in the wake of a security breach.
New York's Penn Station to Bid Farewell to Some Fast-Food Franchises
Franchise

The commuter hub is reportedly looking to replace some of its fast-food restaurants.
Hewlett-Packard CEO: Job Cuts Will Be 'Good for Our Customers'
Leadership

Hewlett-Packard chief Meg Whitman defended the company's plans to cut up to 16,000 workers.
