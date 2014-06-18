Social Media

Authenticity Is Your Brand's Greatest Social Media Asset

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Thought leadership on social media comes when your voice and input are helpful, real, verifiable and meaningful, which are all the elements of authenticity. Every brand that succeeds on social media achieves authenticity and a consistent voice. Their audiences recognize the brand’s voice as authentic and influential, shaping the opinions of people and driving action. 

Your brand’s voice is its identity online. Align your voice with your brand’s values, morals and mission statement. You are at liberty to modify your voice, depending upon the social media forums and audience types. You can engage however you like, in a way that is fun or sober, scholarly or anecdotal, just so long as you do not compromise on what is essential to your brand’s identity and reputation.

Your approach depends on your objectives. If you wish to engage widely, then in all likelihood you should avoid complex language. If you wish to educate, you may have to adopt a more scientific tone and explain some jargon. That’s fine. Adopt personas according to the situation but without compromising the authentic voice at the core of brand identity.

Your notions when you will arrive on the social media scene about the voice you should project likely will require reevaluation as you interact with the communities you are reaching out to. You’re on their turf. Respect their values and listen to their style of expression. Speak their language but retain your personality.

Conversations are the basic building blocks for achieving business objectives on social media. Pay attention to audience reaction to your communication and it will be easier to flesh out an authentic voice that furthers your brand’s mission and fulfills audience requirements while presenting opinions that are heard, respected and shared. On social media, as in real life, you want to adopt a tone that gets the conversation going.

Another important pointer to the development of an authentic voice on social media is the manner in which your competitors are doing it. Regularly review the Facebook pages of a few of them, ones that resemble you the most, and learn from their mistakes and successes.

