Customer Relationship Management

Your Customers Can Now Direct Message You on Yelp

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
1 min read

With a just-announced direct messaging feature, Yelp is aiming to make communication between business owners and customers even more seamless.

For specific inquiries unlikely to appear on general listings -- or for when customers simply don’t feel like picking up the phone -- users can now click on a link appearing beneath each claimed company’s contact information to compose a direct message.

Business owners receive these messages as emails but can respond directly without having to log in to their Yelp accounts, the company explained in a blog post.

Related: Facebook Lets Restaurants Post Menus to Pages; Yelp Announces New Video Feature

Upon sending a message, consumers will be notified of each business’ average response time.

Though the feature bypasses in-person interaction, one business owner found that it actually increased contact. “It almost always leads to further correspondence or a phone conversation,” said Wade Lombard, founder of Square Cow Movers in Austin, Texas.

The feature is optional for businesses and can be disabled, Yelp said.

Related: Yelp Now Points Users to Businesses That Accept Bitcoin as Payment

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Customer Relationship Management

CRM Sales Are Through the Roof. So, Why Aren't Your Sellers Using It? One Big Reason.

Customer Relationship Management

4 CRM Hacks Every Entrepreneur Should Be Using

Customer Relationship Management

You'll Find the Best Leads in That CRM Software Nobody Is Really Using