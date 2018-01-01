Yelp
Sorry, Your Amazon Echo Spot Is Not Free After All.
Online Reviews
3 Tips for Dealing With Negative Reviews Like a True Entrepreneur
It only takes one harsh review to scare off an untold number of potential customers. How you respond will make all the difference.
Yelp
Yelp Tests Robot Food Deliveries
Bots from Marble, a San Francisco startup, are now delivering orders from Yelp's Eat24 app, dodging pedestrians and other obstacles along the way.
SEO
Local SEO Is a Perfect Match for These 4 Industries
Are you a plumber, lawyer, computer whiz, restaurant owner? Here's why SEO is your path to a potentially big business boost.
Starting a Business
The Surprising App That Worries 'Mad Money's' Jim Cramer
The host of the CNBC show, who owns two small businesses, shared his top tips Saturday during the American Made Summit.
Yelp
Yelpers to Have Their Own Show on The Food Network
It's titled '12 Hungry Yelpers,' because of course.
Technology
Controversial 'Yelp for People' App Now Available for Download
Peeple allows people to review others online.
Yelp
Yelp CEO Responds to Employee Fired After She Wrote a Post About Her Low Pay
Talia Jane, who worked for the company's food delivery arm Eat24, wrote an open letter to Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelmann on Friday.
Restaurants
The Top 100 Restaurants in the U.S., According to Yelp Users
Eateries in one particular state dominated the list.
Yelp
Yelp and OpenTable Quietly End Partnership as Rivalry Heats Up
The companies parted ways under mounting competition, with OpenTable facing new rivals to its reservation business and Yelp dogged with questions about stalling growth.
Reputation Management
Star Ratings Matter Just as Much as (If Not More Than) Online Reviews
Research shows how even an average 3-star rating for your business can hurt your bottom line.