3 Tips for Dealing With Negative Reviews Like a True Entrepreneur
3 Tips for Dealing With Negative Reviews Like a True Entrepreneur

It only takes one harsh review to scare off an untold number of potential customers. How you respond will make all the difference.
Pratik Dholakiya | 5 min read
Yelp Tests Robot Food Deliveries
Yelp Tests Robot Food Deliveries

Bots from Marble, a San Francisco startup, are now delivering orders from Yelp's Eat24 app, dodging pedestrians and other obstacles along the way.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
Local SEO Is a Perfect Match for These 4 Industries
Local SEO Is a Perfect Match for These 4 Industries

Are you a plumber, lawyer, computer whiz, restaurant owner? Here's why SEO is your path to a potentially big business boost.
Pratik Dholakiya | 6 min read
The Surprising App That Worries 'Mad Money's' Jim Cramer
The Surprising App That Worries 'Mad Money's' Jim Cramer

The host of the CNBC show, who owns two small businesses, shared his top tips Saturday during the American Made Summit.
Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read
Yelpers to Have Their Own Show on The Food Network
Yelpers to Have Their Own Show on The Food Network

It's titled '12 Hungry Yelpers,' because of course.
Mariella Moon | 1 min read
Controversial 'Yelp for People' App Now Available for Download
Controversial 'Yelp for People' App Now Available for Download

Peeple allows people to review others online.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
Yelp CEO Responds to Employee Fired After She Wrote a Post About Her Low Pay
Yelp CEO Responds to Employee Fired After She Wrote a Post About Her Low Pay

Talia Jane, who worked for the company's food delivery arm Eat24, wrote an open letter to Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelmann on Friday.
Jonathan Chew | 3 min read
The Top 100 Restaurants in the U.S., According to Yelp Users
The Top 100 Restaurants in the U.S., According to Yelp Users

Eateries in one particular state dominated the list.
Akane Otani | 2 min read
Yelp and OpenTable Quietly End Partnership as Rivalry Heats Up
Yelp and OpenTable Quietly End Partnership as Rivalry Heats Up

The companies parted ways under mounting competition, with OpenTable facing new rivals to its reservation business and Yelp dogged with questions about stalling growth.
Reuters | 3 min read
Star Ratings Matter Just as Much as (If Not More Than) Online Reviews
Star Ratings Matter Just as Much as (If Not More Than) Online Reviews

Research shows how even an average 3-star rating for your business can hurt your bottom line.
Chris Campbell | 5 min read
