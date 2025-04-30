Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

At Speno's Lawn Care in Raleigh, North Carolina, lawn care involves more than landscaping — it's also about building trust with customers and showing up for them when it matters most. For owner Sam Speno, growing a reputable local business comes down to one clear mission: making the customer happy as soon as possible.

"My biggest thing is to respond quickly," Speno says. "Sending quotes quickly means a lot. I've noticed in the past couple of years that people really do appreciate that."

Many of these responses occur through Yelp's Request a Quote feature, which allows customers to send job requests to a specific business or multiple businesses at once. Speno and his wife actively monitor incoming requests and aim to reply within minutes. It's a timely touch that makes a notable impact on consumers looking for fast and reliable assistance.

"It makes it a lot easier for the customer," Speno says. "And it's good for us. We do pretty well on Yelp from our reviews, and [Request a Quote was] how that started."

Responding quickly is just the first step in building customer relationships. Speno also prioritizes clear, honest communication in his messages and discussions onsite. He says that project quotes should lead with transparency, rather than attempts to upsell: "In any field, not just lawn care, everybody appreciates honesty. I think that is what helps people trust you as a business. I'm not going out trying to force people to spend all the money they can — I just want to do what's right and be completely honest if you don't need to spend more."

Speno's reputation for honesty has further shaped the way he does business, allowing him to transition from full-time landscaping to managing a team he trusts. With dedicated crews for maintenance and landscaping, he's able to spend more energy on operations and scaling the business.

" I meet up with the crews in the morning at the shop, and we go over the plan. I'll meet them again at the job and make sure they have everything and know what they're doing. Then I'll go out and focus on the business," Speno says. "It's easier for me to focus and keep fueling the business instead of staying on the field at a customer's house trying to get the job done."

This transition came with a learning curve, especially around scheduling. Early on, Speno found himself driving all over town, zig-zagging from one project to the next. Once his wife took over route planning, the pieces fell into place. "The hardest part of the business is trying to schedule. I was all over the map every single day, and this doesn't make sense. My wife took over planning the routes, and now we'll put every single customer on our map, and then we'll divide each one. I'm really thankful for her," he says.

Efficient scheduling and honest service help Speno cultivate lasting customer relationships, which often lead to repeat work or referrals. These smaller, recurring maintenance jobs lay the groundwork for larger landscaping projects.

"You don't get to the big clientele until you start with the lawn maintenance," Speno says. "It may only be $60 to cut someone's lawn, but they might have a $2,000 landscape job that they need done down the line. Even if it's not that customer, if you do a good job for them, they're going to refer you to another customer. It's brand awareness. You're spreading your name from such an easy service to do."

This small but mighty approach extends to how Speno thinks about reviews. He keeps an eye on customer feedback and sees every review as a learning opportunity.

"Reviews are what are going to fuel your business," Speno says. "A review I learned from was when I didn't respond quick enough, and they gave me one star, but it actually helped me learn because ever since then, I try to keep my response time within 10 minutes. If you do good work, you're gonna get good reviews, your business is gonna speak for itself, the reviews are gonna fuel the business, and business will keep coming in, especially from places like Yelp that [help] do that for you."

Even now, Speno says he never gets tired of reading a 5-star review: " I'm always super happy to see 5-star reviews because it's nice to see the appreciation the customer has when you do something, and it makes their day. To us, we do it every day, so we're like, 'All we did was mulch a yard.' But it's so cool to see that you're willing to take the time out of your day to leave us a review."

A thoughtful approach, a timely team and a business model built on honesty have helped Speno's Lawn Care foster a loyal customer base. For business owners aiming to do the same, consider Speno's key principles:

Speed builds trust. Responding to inquiries quickly — especially through tools like Yelp's Request a Quote — establishes credibility and professionalism from the initial interaction, which helps win jobs.

Responding to inquiries quickly — especially through tools like Yelp's Request a Quote — establishes credibility and professionalism from the initial interaction, which helps win jobs. Transparency over transactions. Offering honest, thoughtful recommendations (even when they might lead to less immediate revenue) shows customers you're on their side and builds loyalty long term.

Offering honest, thoughtful recommendations (even when they might lead to less immediate revenue) shows customers you're on their side and builds loyalty long term. Structure is fundamental for growth. Organizing routes, delegating tasks and investing in a competent team allows small business owners to scale without compromising quality.

Organizing routes, delegating tasks and investing in a competent team allows small business owners to scale without compromising quality. The job isn't done until the customer is happy. Flexibility and follow-through, even for minor fixes, leave a lasting impression that can turn one-time customers into repeat business.

Flexibility and follow-through, even for minor fixes, leave a lasting impression that can turn one-time customers into repeat business. Reviews are a roadmap. Both positive and critical feedback can be an opportunity for growth. Learning from customer reviews helps your business consistently improve.

