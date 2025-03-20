Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

At Color Me Mine, painting pottery is more than an act of artistic expression — it offers a rare opportunity to slow down, ground oneself and create something uniquely personal. A franchise system with over 130 locations nationwide, the paint-your-own pottery studio prioritizes self-expression, relaxation and special moments with friends, family or even just yourself.

Color Me Mine studios welcome guests into a space designed for creativity without pressure. Shelves stocked with blank ceramics invite customers to experiment with various pieces, while walls filled with over 60 vibrant paint colors encourage imaginative combinations. Whether painting a single mug, decorative plate or ornate vase, the focus is for customers to enjoy the painting process instead of trying to achieve perfection.

For CEO Teresa Johnson, the studios offer a safe space where people reconnect with their creativity and, often, with each other. "We are focused on art as entertainment, and we love being able to provide that sort of escape for people to get away from the daily troubles and worries in the world," she says. "And [to] spend time with family and friends to create some memories, but also create something tangible that they will have forever."

Since it opened in 1991, Color Me Mine has built a thriving creative community that attracts everyone from first-time painters to longtime regulars.

This unique approach also attracts multi-generational customers; for example, many who painted pottery as children now bring their own kids to share in their tradition. Johnson is cognizant of evolving demographics as the franchise has grown in scale and history.

"Twenty years ago, we had a 7-year-old have a birthday party in our studio. And today, that person's 27 with her 7-year-old possibly, so it's multi-generational now where it wasn't 20 years ago," Johnson says.

Like traditional businesses, the studios also thrive on relationship-building. Each location is connected to its local community, becoming a go-to destination for events, celebrations and self-care retreats. Johnson understands the importance of recognizing how each franchisee can connect with guests on a local level to build positive relationships over the course of their visits. Not only does this community-driven approach strengthen customer loyalty, but it also makes the studios feel like home for those who might need it most.

"This is not a transactional business," Johnson says. "This is a relationship business where somebody walks in your studio, and they're escaping whatever's going on in their life. A lot of times, you get to learn about those who may be going through difficult times — cancer treatments, people who have lost loved ones recently, customers in California whose devastating situation with the fires has left them looking for a place to come and get away."

These empathetic relationships extend to the interactions of Color Me Mine's well-trained staff, who know how to engage with each customer based on their unique needs. Employees learn to read the room and offer tips to those who need help while allowing independent artists to work uninterrupted. This personalized approach ensures that every guest, from total beginners to the most skilled painters, feels comfortable and supported in the studios.

"You have to be able to pivot when you need to," Johnson says. "There are plenty of people who have come into my studio with headphones on and are ready to just sit with peace and quiet. We also have guests looking for tips and tricks that we can teach about painting ceramics that you would be shocked you could do. Having staff be able to assess that and provide just the right amount of involvement and support when people need it, and be able to see that a person needs a little bit of quiet time is important."

This level of personalization makes each visit unique, ensuring customers leave feeling valued and inspired to return in the future. A valued experience can also lead to reviews, and Johnson views customer feedback as essential for the franchise's growth and continued success.

"We want honest, real feedback," she says. "That is going to form the direction that we go in for future developments [and] innovations. We are an experience-based business, and we need to get better as a result."

For entrepreneurs looking to build a customer-first business, Color Me Mine provides valuable lessons:

Sell an experience, not just a product. Customers value memorable experiences over material goods. Businesses that differentiate themselves by creating an interactive, engaging and emotionally fulfilling space will encourage repeat guests.

Customers value memorable experiences over material goods. Businesses that differentiate themselves by creating an interactive, engaging and emotionally fulfilling space will encourage repeat guests. Cater to multi-generational appeal. Business longevity depends on a brand's ability to stay relevant across different age groups. By appealing to both first-time visitors and returning customers, businesses can foster generational loyalty and sustain growth over time.

Business longevity depends on a brand's ability to stay relevant across different age groups. By appealing to both first-time visitors and returning customers, businesses can foster generational loyalty and sustain growth over time. Listen to locals. Establishing a community presence and listening to the lived experiences of customers helps create a welcoming environment that builds long-term relationships. Businesses that engage with their community can create a loyal customer base that feels connected to their brand.

Establishing a community presence and listening to the lived experiences of customers helps create a welcoming environment that builds long-term relationships. Businesses that engage with their community can create a loyal customer base that feels connected to their brand. Personalize the customer experience. Every customer walks in with different expectations and experience levels, and businesses can adapt to these needs to create stronger, more meaningful interactions. Training employees to assess customer behavior and adjust their service accordingly ensures each guest feels valued.

Every customer walks in with different expectations and experience levels, and businesses can adapt to these needs to create stronger, more meaningful interactions. Training employees to assess customer behavior and adjust their service accordingly ensures each guest feels valued. View feedback as a means to evolve. Businesses that prioritize customer input and use it to drive improvements remain adaptable, relevant and genuine.

