Office Etiquette

10 Tips for Behaving as a Grown-Up Professional

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When you are embarking on a new career or venture, it is a good time for some introspection on your professional foundation. The employee handbook won't dispense all of the protocol needed to ensure you build sound impressions in your new relationships and environment. 

Related: Everything You Need to Know About Office Email Etiquette

What you say, and how you conduct yourself, can trump your work-ethic and innovative ideas. It is frustrating when you feel you are doing everything right on the job but are still unsure where you stand with leaders or clients. Are you viewed as “the total package” or someone with just a few good features? 

Use these plays to help solidify your professional relationships and personal brand in the launch of your career transition.

1. Show enthusiasm in what you do but do not over-promise results

2. Ditch the colloquialisms and slang. You want to be professionally mature, not college cool.

3. Stay away from political or religious conversations. You may want to even avoid voicing your position on current events.

4. Before you decorate your cubicle or office ask: how could this be interpreted by a peer, boss or client?

5. Recognize when someone's day is upside down. A business meeting delayed until next week will be more productive than a rushed and distracted meeting today. 

Related: Office Etiquette: The Rules of Saying Thank You

6. Don't show up empty-handed when invited to someone's house.

7. No triangle conversations. Don't speak for other people. In conflict, make sure all parties are present when discussing.

8. When upset, detach from emotion before you speak or make a decision. If you are not “wired” this way, discipline yourself. Start training your self-restraint muscle.

9. If someone is good at what they do or has helped you in some way, tell them. We don’t have to wait until the eulogy. 

10. Handwritten thank you notes go a long way when someone has helped you.

Before executing your plan to quickly climb the career wall, take a minute to ensure you are fortifying your professional footing. Self awareness is the first step in professionally growing up.

Related: The Rules for Eating Lunch at Your Desk

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Office Etiquette

Ask the Etiquette Expert: 8 Rules for Texting at Work

Office Etiquette

8 Stupid Office Rules That Drive Everyone Crazy

Office Etiquette

How to Offer Condolences to a Co-Worker Without Unintentionally Offending