Eddy Ricci, CFP (r) partners with leaders to help them grow their businesses and themselves. He is the author of The Growth Game: A Millennial's Guide to Professional Development and currently serves as the chief development officer in NYC for a Fortune 100 financial planning firm.

Professional improvement

Getting your career on an upward trajectory involves everything from maintaining credentials to bolstering your network. Create a plan and execute it.
8 min read
Millennials

Millennials don't plan to work their career at one company but they wouldn't rule it out if the company helped them envision a future there.
4 min read
College Graduates

The time between graduation and the first day of work is a crucial opportunity to get ready for the rest of your life.
4 min read
Memory

An outstanding memory is an underrated business trait. Cultivate that.
3 min read
College Graduates

Somewhere among your family, friends, Facebook friends and friends of friends you'll find the people who will help you launch your career.
3 min read
Revenue Generation

The fastest way for many businesses to grow revenue is to sell new, related services to existing clients.
3 min read
Relationship Building

The best way to make friends with the people who can help you is to think about how you can help them.
5 min read
Employee Training

When an employee makes a mistake there is an opportunity for improvement that too often becomes a session of scolding that helps nobody.
5 min read
Ready for Anything

Losing a deal because the prospect got a better deal elsewhere is a small problem compared with losing the deal because they didn't want to do business with you.
4 min read
Ready for Anything

Sales is always about solving a problem or satisfying a desire, but sometimes your customer just isn't in a hurry.
5 min read
Ready for Anything

Diplomatically helping people see the usefulness of your product when they don't, and gracefully conceding when they genuinely don't need it, are cornerstones of long-term success.
4 min read
Ready for Anything

The most polite way to decline a sales pitch is to blame the budget. Often, however, that is not an insurmountable barrier.
4 min read
Personal Development

When everyone can get a million hits on Google in a millisecond or watch news 24 hours a day, learning to spot spin and hidden agendas is crucial.
4 min read
Gen Y Professional Development

Personal development accounts encourage employees to grow their talents while demonstrating your faith that they will.
3 min read
Living Your Personal Brand

The great Yankee, surely destined for the Hall of Fame, is a textbook study in how to honorably build an outstanding career.
6 min read
