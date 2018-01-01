Eddy Ricci, CFP (r) partners with leaders to help them grow their businesses and themselves. He is the author of The Growth Game: A Millennial's Guide to Professional Development and currently serves as the chief development officer in NYC for a Fortune 100 financial planning firm.
Professional improvement
What's on Deck For Your Professional Development?
Getting your career on an upward trajectory involves everything from maintaining credentials to bolstering your network. Create a plan and execute it.
Millennials
To Attract Top Young Talent Make Your Business an Employee Success Platform
Millennials don't plan to work their career at one company but they wouldn't rule it out if the company helped them envision a future there.
College Graduates
4 Ways College Grads Can Prepare for Their First Real Job
The time between graduation and the first day of work is a crucial opportunity to get ready for the rest of your life.
Memory
Maximizing Your Memory to Make Better Connections
An outstanding memory is an underrated business trait. Cultivate that.
College Graduates
College Seniors, Comb Through Your Contacts Now to Jump Start Your Job Search
Somewhere among your family, friends, Facebook friends and friends of friends you'll find the people who will help you launch your career.
Revenue Generation
To Expand Sales in 2015 Consider Offering More to the Clients Who Already Trust You
The fastest way for many businesses to grow revenue is to sell new, related services to existing clients.
Relationship Building
Put Building Strategic Relationships at the Heart of Your Business Plan for 2015
The best way to make friends with the people who can help you is to think about how you can help them.
Employee Training
The 3 Worst Phrases a Leader Can Utter When Trying to Coach the Team
When an employee makes a mistake there is an opportunity for improvement that too often becomes a session of scolding that helps nobody.
Ready for Anything
How to Recover Professionally When the Client Just Didn't Trust You
Losing a deal because the prospect got a better deal elsewhere is a small problem compared with losing the deal because they didn't want to do business with you.
Ready for Anything
Deciding Your Next Move When the Prospect Abruptly Has 'No Time'
Sales is always about solving a problem or satisfying a desire, but sometimes your customer just isn't in a hurry.
Ready for Anything
Figuring Out Your Prospect's Need When They Tell You 'No Need'
Diplomatically helping people see the usefulness of your product when they don't, and gracefully conceding when they genuinely don't need it, are cornerstones of long-term success.
Ready for Anything
How to Decode What the Prospect Meant by 'No Money'
The most polite way to decline a sales pitch is to blame the budget. Often, however, that is not an insurmountable barrier.
Personal Development
In the Age of Infinite Information, the Real Skill is Knowing What You Can Trust
When everyone can get a million hits on Google in a millisecond or watch news 24 hours a day, learning to spot spin and hidden agendas is crucial.
Gen Y Professional Development
Don't Shy Away From PDA With Your Team
Personal development accounts encourage employees to grow their talents while demonstrating your faith that they will.
Living Your Personal Brand
Derek Jeter Wrote the Playbook for Young Professionals
The great Yankee, surely destined for the Hall of Fame, is a textbook study in how to honorably build an outstanding career.