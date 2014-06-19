LinkedIn Just Launched a Discreet, Standalone Job Search App

June 19, 2014 2 min read

In a nod to the more than 40 percent of its users who already use mobile to look up jobs on LinkedIn, the company has launched a standalone app called Job Search to streamline the process.

Instead of scrolling through Twitter or checking Facebook while you wait for your increasingly expensive coffee, LinkedIn is hoping you'll instead use the time to browse for jobs. The app, available today, is meant "to find, research and apply for your next opportunity by maximizing your 'in between' moments," the company said in a blog post.

While the app includes useful features like job search filters (for seniority level, industry and location), notifications (including when a recruiter has viewed your application or if a job is about to expire) and recommendations based on previous viewed positions, the biggest draw may be its discretion.

Unlike activity on the LinkedIn site, what you do on the app won't be made public or shared with your network.

"We get it. It can be hard to search for a job while you’re at your desk, not to mention the potentially awkward conversation with your current boss," the blog post stated. "Our goal is to help make this process easier for you and to help you be discreet."

Because the app is made exclusively for job listings, you can hunt in peace without getting distracted by LinkedIn's increasingly specific array of features – including news, blog posts and the ability to rank your profile (in terms of views) against other profiles in your network.

The app is available for iPhone users in the U.S. and can be downloaded at the Apple store. An Android version is expected for U.S. Android users later this year.

