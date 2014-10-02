5 Gandhi Quotes to Inspire Taking on Your Mission

October 2, 2014 4 min read

Entrepreneurs know that the biggest battles you’ll wage are the ones in your head. While some people might talk a good game of courage from the sidelines, entrepreneurs know the uneasiness and excitement that can pervade their thoughts.

Entrepreneurs don’t live in the security of the known. You forge your own path, battle risk and uncertainty and prop yourself up with a strong mental attitude to stay focused on your journey. However, with that trailblazing, you also know there are times when fear is normal.

Courage as an entrepreneur doesn’t mean you’re never afraid or concerned about what’s to come, it simply means you recognize those emotions and you forge ahead with confidence that you’ll be able to make it through and achieve your vision.

One of the best examples of a huge vision was the incredibly inspiring peaceful leader, Mahatma Gandhi, who was born Oct. 2, 1869. While just a simple man, he never let the fact that he was only one person keep him from blazing his own trail of peace. He organized a movement and created a revolution in India -- all from peaceful, inspired action. He believed in a better future and he worked to make it a reality by peacefully leading the Indian people to eliminate British rule and establish their own free nation.

As an entrepreneur, there is much to learn both from his power as a peaceful but relentless leader and his drive to see his vision come to be a reality.

In honor of his birthday, here are five quotes attributed to Gandhi to inspire and remind you that one person can make a big difference with their own beliefs and leadership.

The future depends on what you do today.

There’s a great GNC commercial with the tagline “beat average.” Gandhi understood that tagline, even if fitness wasn’t his goal. You beat average and achieve your vision by doing something today. Procrastinating until tomorrow or beating yourself up about yesterday don’t lead to positive action. Get started on your vision right now, today.

To believe in something, and not to live it, is dishonest.

This may just be the greatest call to action in history. If you know your calling as an entrepreneur, get off the sidelines and start living it. Believing doesn’t mean much if you don’t back up your desires with action.

In fact, it creates stress because what you’re doing isn’t in alignment with who you really believe you are (or want to become). It’s OK to be scared, but it’s not okay to be dishonest. Be true to yourself and your vision and start living it today.

Be the change that you wish to see in the world.

Gandhi didn't actually say this famous quote, but it is his life’s legacy. There’s an old adage that you should only take advice from someone you want to actually be like. Gandhi didn’t just believe in a free India or talk about being peaceful, he lived it. He was the change and his life saw the achievement of his vision. The world needs you to be the person you are and live the life of the entrepreneur you’re meant to be.

Without action, you aren’t going anywhere.

This seems pretty obvious, but again, Gandhi drives home the point that if you aren’t taking action, then nothing is happening. Start today. Take action right now. Make the life that you’re living line up with the vision you are working to create. That’s how things happen. Belief is great and totally necessary, but taking action is critical, too!

Change yourself -- you are in control.

This is a very powerful concept that Gandhi lived every day. You being the best person and entrepreneur you can be will make everything and everyone better off. You have the power to change yourself and you are in control of your life.

Entrepreneurs take responsibility for their situation. Gandhi's legacy challenges you to do the same thing. You are in control, so where do you want to go and who do you want to be?

