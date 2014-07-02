The 5 Irrefutable Principles of Selling

July 2, 2014 4 min read

There are five principles when it comes to selling. Follow these natural principles and sales begin to happen immediately. It doesn’t matter if you’re selling online or offline. These five principles are your five keys to unlocking the door to massive revenue growth for your business.

1. Consumers only buy products and services that benefit them. The first thing you need to know is consumers don’t buy from you because you’re a great salesman. It behooves you to accept and receive this truth in your business, that consumers simply buy products and services because they “believe” that those products or services will benefit them in some way.

To succeed in your business, you must know without any doubt that your product or service is beneficial to the consumer or client. If the consumer or client is not happy, you do not get paid. That brings us to the next principle.

2. Value comes with a price tag. This principle is simple. The more your product or service benefits the consumer, the more you can raise the price. Nothing of value in this life comes without a price.

Following this principle is essential at the production phase, when you are coming up with a product or service. Your focus must be on benefit to the customer in the product launching stage, when you are putting the finished product on the shelf, so to speak.

3. Credibility is dependent upon two factors, trust and expertise. John Maxwell in his book The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership (AFF) writes, “Leadership is influence, nothing more and nothing less.”

We develop this powerful, intagible quality of influence by growing the trust our customers and clients have in us and for our what we offer. One way we do this is by attaining and demonstrating expertise in our particular field or industry. This brings us to the next principle.

4. The most valuable gift you have to offer is yourself. Bob Burg and John David Mann wrote in the Go-Giver, “As long as you’re trying to be someone else, or putting on some act or behavior someone else taught you, you have no possibility of truly reaching people. The most valuable thing you have to give people is yourself. No matter what you think you’re selling, what you’re really offering is you.”

You go "all in,'' with your head and your whole heart, to provide the solution to a consumer’s problem. Think hard about how you are going to make the best product or provide the best service that, literally, will change the life of the consumer or prospect you want to help. Your heart must sincerely and genuinely want to provide a solution that can benefit the consumer or client and change their life for the better.

This attitude is the fertile soil where the trust the consumer gives you is nurtured and grows.

5. This is a give and give relationship. At first glance, most people think it means that you, the business provider, give the service or product and they, the consumer, give money for the service or product. That is not what I am referring to here. What I mean by a "give and give relationship'' is that you, the business provider, are always giving. The consumer is never giving.

When you sell your product or service, always give the consumer, as a bonus a free, genuinely valuable gift on top of what they have paid for. They will come back to buy from you, time and time again.

These are the five irrefutable principles of selling. Follow them, sit back, and watch your profit margins skyrocket into space.

