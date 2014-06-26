Privacy Policies

Supreme Court Unanimously Rules Police Can't Search Smartphones Without a Warrant

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

The Supreme Court’s ruling yesterday that police must obtain warrants in order to search citizens’ cellphones marks a bold support of privacy in a blurring digital era, and also provides a stunning glimpse into the trove of personal data typically found within such devices.

The unanimous ruling “almost certainly also applies to searches of tablet and laptop computers,” reports The New York Times. And in addition to arrests, it may also “apply to searches of homes and businesses and information held by third parties like phone companies.”

In the ruling, Chief Justice John Roberts explains how smartphones paint a remarkably holistic picture of our daily whereabouts, interests and habits. (12 percent of Americans even use their devices in the shower, he noted.)

"Even the word cellphone is a misnomer," Roberts wrote. “They could just as easily be called cameras, video players, Rolodexes, calendars, tape recorders, libraries, diaries, albums, televisions, maps or newspapers.”

Related: Aereo Loses Supreme Court Case, Streaming TV Service Deemed Illegal

But just because we rely heavily on these mobile devices does not mean they should be any less protected than our homes or cars. “The fact that technology now allows an individual to carry such information in his hand does not make the information any less worthy of the protection for which [America’s] founders fought.”

The ruling comes as a major blow to government agencies, who have argued that warrantless searches ensure both protection and security of evidence. But Roberts wasn't taking the bait. “Once an officer has secured a phone and eliminated any potential physical threats," he wrote, "data on the phone can endanger no one.”

He did state that officers have the right to secure a cellphone, remove the battery and place it in an aluminum bag to stop any sort of remote connection. And he also noted that if officers are in a "now or never" situation, they can search the phone under a clause within the Fourth Amendment that covers “exigent circumstances."

The ruling can be read in full right here.

Related: This Startup Aims to Warn You About Spying Drones

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Privacy Policies

Protect Your Business From Regulatory Pitfalls, With 'Practical Compliance'

Privacy Policies

Ever Hear of Pii? What You Need to Know About Its Life Cycle in Business

Privacy Policies

Apple Tries to Distance Itself From Facebook and Google on Privacy