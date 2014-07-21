Franchise

New McDonald's Lawsuit Could Redefine Franchising as We Know It

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reporter
2 min read

A new lawsuit against McDonald's could force the franchise model to change not only for the burger chain, but for the entire industry.

A worker group filed charges against McDonald's locations in New York for allegedly terminating employees due to their union involvement and organizing activities, reports Bloomberg. However, unlike most franchise employment lawsuits, the workers have included both McDonald's franchisees and franchisor as the joint employer.

Traditionally, employment issues are purely the responsibility of franchisees. Franchisees hire and fire employees as well as determine pay rates, benefits and schedules. Franchisors focus instead on brand standards, training and advertisement. If McDonald's is seen as a joint employer by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), the consequences could disrupt the current model of franchising.

Steve Caldeira, president of the International Franchise Association, says that treating restaurant owners and their parent corporation as one entity would reduce franchisees' independence and raise costs for franchisors.

Related: Why Entrepreneurs Are Jumping on the Drinkable Meal Bandwagon

"Entrepreneurs are drawn to franchising because it is a proven, time-tested business model," wrote International Franchise Association president Steve Caldeira in an op-ed about the suit in The Hill published earlier this month. "But if control is taken away from these small-business risk takers who invest their own financial resources, fewer new businesses of this kind will be started."

The proper roles of franchisor and franchisee have been hot topics in recent months. Franchisors have been under fire in the minimum wage debate. While companies such as McDonald's insist that it is franchisees' responsibilities to control workers' wages, minimum wage activists have criticized chains for low wages and CEOs for their multi-million dollar salaries. Meanwhile, other franchisees have argued that franchisors, including 7-Eleven, have become overinvolved in franchisees' businesses, treating them as employees and not independent contractors.

With pressure from both workers and franchisees, the franchisor-franchisee relationship that allows the franchising industry to flourish is showing its seams. If the National Labor Relations Board finds McDonald's to be jointly liable as an employer of restaurants' workers, this adjustment in franchisors' duties would have far-reaching reverberations across the industry.

Related: Franchisees in Puerto Rico Claim McDonald's Broke FTC Rule

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchise

5 Steps You Need to Take Before You Buy a Franchise

Franchise

5 Great Ways to Research Franchise Businesses

Franchise

5 Tips for Hiring a Franchise Business Coach