Is 'Silicon Valley' the New 'Entourage'? (Infographic)

July 28, 2014 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The hit TV series Entourage gave us all a peek into the crazy and wild ride they call Hollywood, and it quickly became a Sunday night ritual for many.

When it ended, many were left wondering if any network would step up and fill the void. Well, HBO hit another home run with its new show, Silicon Valley, that depicts the startup life and follows a group of techies as they bring their compression software to market.

Are Silicon Valley entrepreneurs the new rock stars? We thought it would be fun to compare them to the Entourage characters in the infographic below.

Related: Mike Judge's New Series 'Silicon Valley': Will You Watch?

If you haven’t checked out Silicon Valley yet, do it. The first season consists of eight episodes that you can quickly breeze through on your next layover or plane ride.

What do you think? Are entrepreneurs the new rock stars? Let us know in the comments below.

Related: 10 Movies Every Entrepreneur Needs to Watch